mobile app bar

Charles Oliveira Family: Meet the Wife and Kids of the Brazilian UFC Star

Kevin Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira

Credits: Instagram

Known as Do Bronx for still living in the same neighborhood he did before becoming famous, Charles Oliveira has captured fans’ hearts with his skill, resilience, and humble personality. But beyond all that and his impressive career as a UFC lightweight champion, there’s a softer side to “Do Bronx”.

Oliveira and Talita Roberta Pereira dated for six years before marrying in February 2014, marking a special moment for the Brazilian. Talita even shared their wedding photo on Instagram in celebration of their journey and the excitement of their future together.

Both Charles and Talita share a passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, bonding over the sport that has shaped their lives in so many ways.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Oliveira (@charlesdobronxs)


In 2017, Charles and Talita welcomed their daughter, Tayla, bringing even more joy into their lives. However, it seems the couple has since parted ways. Although there was no official divorce announcement, Charles referred to Talita as his “ex-wife” while discussing the infamous UFC weighing scale incident that led to him losing his title.

Regardless, Do Bronx remains a devoted father to Tayla, balancing his time in the Octagon with the important role of being a dad. Through all the ups and downs, Oliveira’s commitment to family remains a huge part of his journey.

Who is Charles Oliveira dating now?

At the recent UFC Sao Paulo event, Oliveira introduced fans to his new partner, Vitoria Brum, sharing a sweet photo with her on his social media page.


With Oliveira’s relationship with Vitoria now public, it puts to rest the swirling hilarious rumors about him dating other celebrities such as Ice Spice. Yes, Oliveira, through no fault of his own has often been given the Pete Davidson treatment by MMA fans on social media. He had been linked to many a celebrity as a joke. 

The news of his new baby with Victoria also solidifies their growing family, so perhaps Do Bronx fans need to stop taking the mickey out of him every chance they get. 

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Kevin Binoy

Kevin Binoy

With more than 4 years of journalistic experience in the mixed martial arts industry, Kevin Binoy is a true connoisseur of the sport. He is an MMA journalist at The SportsRush but the 'break room historian' watches every sport under the sun. While his degree in economics enables him to call Paris home, Kevin only ever humbly brags having caught a glimpse of Demetrious Johnson that one time LIVE in Singapore. Kevin has covered countless UFC PPVs with over 2500 articles and millions of views to his name. He mainly covers PPVs and Fight Nights but also has a finger on the pulse of MMA pop culture.

Share this article

Don’t miss these