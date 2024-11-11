Charles Oliveira Family: Meet the Wife and Kids of the Brazilian UFC Star

Known as Do Bronx for still living in the same neighborhood he did before becoming famous, Charles Oliveira has captured fans’ hearts with his skill, resilience, and humble personality. But beyond all that and his impressive career as a UFC lightweight champion, there’s a softer side to “Do Bronx”.

Oliveira and Talita Roberta Pereira dated for six years before marrying in February 2014, marking a special moment for the Brazilian. Talita even shared their wedding photo on Instagram in celebration of their journey and the excitement of their future together.

Both Charles and Talita share a passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, bonding over the sport that has shaped their lives in so many ways.

In 2017, Charles and Talita welcomed their daughter, Tayla, bringing even more joy into their lives. However, it seems the couple has since parted ways. Although there was no official divorce announcement, Charles referred to Talita as his “ex-wife” while discussing the infamous UFC weighing scale incident that led to him losing his title.

Regardless, Do Bronx remains a devoted father to Tayla, balancing his time in the Octagon with the important role of being a dad. Through all the ups and downs, Oliveira’s commitment to family remains a huge part of his journey.

Who is Charles Oliveira dating now?

At the recent UFC Sao Paulo event, Oliveira introduced fans to his new partner, Vitoria Brum, sharing a sweet photo with her on his social media page.

With Oliveira’s relationship with Vitoria now public, it puts to rest the swirling hilarious rumors about him dating other celebrities such as Ice Spice. Yes, Oliveira, through no fault of his own has often been given the Pete Davidson treatment by MMA fans on social media. He had been linked to many a celebrity as a joke.

The news of his new baby with Victoria also solidifies their growing family, so perhaps Do Bronx fans need to stop taking the mickey out of him every chance they get.