UFC’s Charles Oliveira Flexes $80K Exotic Bird Collection & Exclusive Gift From Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr

Charles Oliveira is among those fighters who have virtually won everything there is to, in the UFC. Yet, the Brazilian remains loyal to his roots and continues to stay in his home country, near his former neighborhood of Vicente de Carvalho.

Oliveira was born in the coastal town of Guaruja, a municipality of the State of São Paulo, Brazil. A man known to carry his past with pride, Oliveira proudly added “Do Bronxs” to his Octagon name. Charles Do Bronxs literally translates to Charles of the Bronx. Bronx, in turn, is a playful name given to the Favela (slums) where Oliveira hails from.

Mastering BJJ, Oliveira rose through the fighter ranks and soon found himself at the pinnacle of MMA promotions, the UFC. Here too, ‘Do Bronxs’ carved a space for himself, especially with the Lightweight Championship win at UFC 262. The 2021 fight against Michael Chandler not only earned him the title but also became a part of his legacy.

Oliveira proudly flaunts that legacy at his sprawling mansion, situated in his birth town of Guaruja. The walls of the mansion are adorned with full-sized pictures of his exploits in the Octagon. Also present are the gifts that Oliveira has received over the years.

Those range from simple fan art from his admirers around the globe to an FC Corinthians jersey from soccer wizard Vinicius Jr. Do Bronx revealed it all in a recent house tour video with YouTube channel Full Violence.

A part of the house tour included a room that Oliveira is still working on. The room houses anything and everything that describes the former Lightweight champ’s personality. And those include a scale model of a vintage McLaren F1 car, and the FC Corinthians jersey from Vini Jr.

Oliveira then took the guests (three hosts of the channel) outside the mansion. There he showed them the space that will soon have fishes. Apart from that, he also has several exotic birds as pets.

Among them is a ‘Cacatua’ (a type of cockatoo). The former lightweight champion also revealed that it was among the costliest birds he has.

“It’s a Cacatua. I had to have one but it costs a lot of money. I knew once I had the money for it, I’d get one, so now we got it,” he said. When further probed, Oliveira revealed the bird sourced from Australia cost him $50k-$80k.

His love for birds is reflected in his words. However, once Oliveira stepped into the bird housing and played with them, the co-hosts could not help but compare him with Mike Tyson.

When asked if he had aspirations like Tyson to own a tiger, Oliveira simply refused and cited Brazilian laws that prohibit owning one.