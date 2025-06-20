UFC World Says ‘Winter Soldier Vibes’ After Ilia Topuria Shows Off High-Tech In-Home Gym Ahead of Charles Oliveira Fight

Boasting a stunning — rather high-tech home gym in residency in Spain ahead of his UFC 317 title return, Ilia Topuria certainly isn’t leaving any stones unturned for his showdown with Charles Oliveira.

Topuria, a former featherweight champion, will look to crown himself as the lightweight titleholder in a week during International Fight Week, in the absence of rival Islam Makhachev.

Topuria, who is known to have previously had a $2 million worth gym at his residence, notably made some rather wholesale changes to his fight camp ahead of his UFC 317 return. The Spanish finisher has ended his long-time partnership with Climent Club, who guided him to an unbeaten record and undisputed featherweight crown during his brief Octagon tenure.

Now setting up base in Madrid ahead of his showdown with Oliveira, Topuria has teched out his house for his training camp. Hosting his very own hyperbaric chamber at his residence, Topuria also has his own cryotherapy suite to complement it.

And after he shared this state-of-the-art house on social media, Topuria has been lauded by fans for his preparations ahead of UFC 317, with one user comparing him to a Marvel Comics superhero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) “We got the Winter Soldier before GTA 6,” A user commented on Instagram.

A second user complimented Topuria’s setup in Spain; however, he speculated that nefarious activities have funded his stunning training setup and regime.

“Bro, how tf does he got all this money I know he selling powder lol,” they commented.



And a third user — clearly expecting Topuria to come unstuck in his showdown with Oliveira– suggested all this fancy prep work will be for nothing.

“All this to get KO’d by Charles,” A third user on an Instagram account.

Meanwhile, forever a gunslinger during his Octagon run, Topuria — who is closing as a favorite to topple Brazilian star Oliveira– has been offered a word of warning ahead of UFC 317, however.

Topuria warned of Oliveira trump card

Already boasting a title pedigree at the lightweight limit, Oliveira will look to scoop vacant gold for the second time in his UFC run next weekend.

Enjoying a dominant reign as champion, too, Oliveira would defend his crown by submission over Dustin Poirier. And even after getting stripped of the crown, battered Justin Gaethje, toward another eventual submission win.

A dominant force on the feet and with his slick grappling game, Oliveira, however, is not limited to his expertise on these two subjects.

An often-overlooked aspect of Oliveira’s game appears to be his proficiency in the clinch. And as far as Demetrious Johnson is concerned, Oliveira’s path to an upset win comes in that exact position.

“I feel like that area we haven’t seen him fight, and if Charles can get him (Ilia Topuria) there. Obviously, if he grabs the clinch, he can go body, body, head,” Johnson told head coach Tim Welch recently.

“But, when he does body, body, head. You can still bang him with a knee. So, it’s a give and take. If Charles can get him there, it will be interesting to see what happens”, The Mighty Mouse predicted.