“Going to Be Most Watched”: Internet in Awe as Netflix Announces Collaboration With the IOC to Bring More Simone Biles’ Olympics Action for the Sport’s Fans

Netflix is well-known for bringing an entirely fresh perspective to a certain sport through its web series. This list includes F1’s Drive to Survive, Tennis’ Breaking Point, and many more, all of which fans eagerly wait for. The 2024 sporting year will also include the Paris Olympics, and the streaming media company has partnered with the International Olympic Committee to provide the content that fans crave. This sports series will also feature gymnastics’ GOAT Simone Biles and other sports, according to Netflix’s Instagram profile.

The seven-time Olympic gold champion serves as the series’ opening highlight. Netflix will follow the gymnast throughout her current season, as every single fan is aware of her Olympic ambitions.

There are many challenges that an athlete goes through during a year with such a high-profile event, and she is seeking a redemption arc after missing the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues. Netflix will cover all of these tiny details, just as they have done brilliantly with their other sports shows.

Aside from the gymnastics, the media company will focus on sprinting and basketball, as well as the competitors who are vying for the coveted gold medal in Paris. This news is an enormous delight for fans, and even Simone Biles has shared it on her Instagram story, as she will be one of the key characters in the future series, as she states:

“Coming soon.”

This is only the first announcement for the upcoming series, and despite a shortage of details, Olympic fans are already enthusiastic.

“This is going to be one of the most watched.”

The Olympics’ official Instagram account has also joined the fans in their eagerness.

“Super exciting!”

Since Netflix did not provide fans with many specifics about the three series, one fan has a common question for them.

“When is this show going to premiere & what’s the name of it @netflix?”

The media streaming company’s primary focus will be on gymnastics, track, and basketball, but this fan has another idea for them.

“Should do a deep dive into all Olympic sports! People would be mind blown by training wrestlers do!”

This sports fan is excited for both the series and the Olympics.

“USA!!! Can’t wait to watch these athletes compete with other amazing athletes all around the world.”

The 2024 season is a big one for many athletes, including Biles. Despite her accomplishments, the 27-year-old has received a lot of criticism for being absent from the competitive scene for a long time, dating back to 2021. However, when she appeared at the US Gymnastics Championships last year, she surprised everyone by winning the gold. It was a long-awaited accolade for her and her supporters, and they are already looking forward to the ongoing season.

Simone Biles’ Next Destination in Gymnastics

Her victory at the US Gymnastics Championships provided her with the motivation she had been looking for. Simone Biles also has a lot of support from her partner, family, and fans, and she is ready for the 2024 season.

Back in April, US Gymnastics announced the names of the athletes who would compete in the Core Hydration Classic, and Biles’ registration in the senior women’s category is visible. This will be a vital event for her because she needs to do well in order to compete at the Xfinity Championships, and if she also performs well in the subsequent competition, the gymnast will have an easy ticket to Paris.