Charles Oliveira Shuts Down Ice Spice Dating Rumor and Says He Doesn’t Know How it Started

Since last year, former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has found himself quashing rumors romantically linking him to pop star Ice Spice. However, his repeated attempts to deny the claims, have only fuelled the fire. Oliveira addressed the chatter again, shutting down the rumor while expressing genuine confusion about how it even started.

Charles has had enough and said he wanted to focus on his career instead of online speculation while sitting with Full Violence to answer non-fight related questions.

“Ah to be honest I don’t even know who she is and they were talking about this everywhere,” said the Brazilian.

It seems to have started at the 2023 MTV VMAs, when Ice Spice took home the Best New Artist award. She had delivered a heartfelt speech on stage, giving a shout-out to her hometown, The Bronx, and thanking her fans.

Oliveira is affectionately known as ‘Do Bronx’. And the speculation perhaps began as a misrepresentation of the rapper’s mentioning of ‘The Bronx’ in her acceptance speech. Later, there were even rumors that the two had broken up. That only added to the fire.

Earlier this year, a clip of Ice Spice mentioning ‘The Bronx’ resurfaced, restarting the chatter again. And a seemingly innocuous video shared by MMA commentator Ben Davis added to the speculations. Davis had shared a fan-made edit combining Spice’s VMAs moment with Oliveira’s UFC highlights.

So, if the 35-year-old is not dating Ice Spice, then what is his relationship status now?

Charles Oliveira’s dating history

Charles Oliveira had married his long-term girlfriend Talita Roberta Pereira in February 2014, after dating for six years. Like Charles, Talita is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. The couple welcomed their daughter, Tayla, in 2017.

However, it seems their relationship ended sometime later. While there has been no formal announcement of their divorce, Charles referred to Talita as his “ex-wife” during an interview after losing the lightweight title in 2022.

“Imagine your ex-wife has to bring your daughter over so she believes you,” Charles had said, subtly confirming the separation.

Recently, Oliveira made headlines when he appeared at UFC Sao Paulo with his new girlfriend, Vitoria Brum.