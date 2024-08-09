Coach Mendez Pushes for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan in Quest for Ultimate UFC Record

Islam Makhachev is already making his name as one of the greats in the lightweight division. He has now successfully defended his belt twice and is going for his third. If he wins his next fight at lightweight he will break the record for the most title defenses in the division. And his coach Javier Mendez believes Arman Tsarykyan is the most likely opponent to do it against.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA on YouTube, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach expressed his surprise that the number to beat is 3 and said:

“That’s a good reason to fight Arman or anybody else. You get the most defenses in the lightweight history and I can’t believe three is the record.”

Mendez believes his fighter is on track to going down as one of the greatest lightweight champions in UFC history.

Of course, if he is successful, the Dagestani champion may look to move up in weight to another division.

Makhachev to move up to middleweight?

Team AKA is definitely going for the history books and in the biggest way possible. Not only are they looking to make Makhachev one of the greatest lightweights of all time, they are trying to make him one of the greatest fighters of all time, they are also trying to move him up 2 weight divisions to make him a double champ.

His head coach, Mendez has revealed the idea of making the champion move up to 185 lbs and get bigger. And while that is a big ask of anyone with Makhachev’s frame, Mendez believes if any one can, it is the pound for pound #1 in the world.

“Maybe Islam gains weight and goes 185. I mean, he’d have to gain weight, obviously, because that’s a little big for him. You never know. He’s that good. P4P number 1 for a reason.”

Makhchev’s original plans of fighting for the welterweight title seems to have come to a halt after his teammate and friend Belal Muhammad took the gold from Leon Edwards in Manchester.

Now, while this would dissuade many from pursuing the goal of becoming a double champ, or at least look for options below their weight division, it would appear, the Dagestani is realistically entertaining the idea of moving up to 185. And if he is successful in doing so, it would be a real headache for many in the division.