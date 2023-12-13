Colby Covington Record: Who Has ‘Chaos’ Lost Against in His UFC Career?

Colby Covington, who is known for his trash-talking skills, is set to make his comeback. The former Interim welterweight champion is getting ready to claim the welterweight title back at UFC 296.

The American fighter has an incredible set of octagon skills and has a professional MMA record of 17-3-0. The 35-year-old fighter has 17 wins (4 via KO/TKO, 4 via submission, 9 via decision). Whereas his losses stand at 3 (1 via KO, 1 via submission, 1 via decision).

If we look at his record, we can easily make out that the fighter excels in multiple skills and techniques. Covington seems to have a good hold in wrestling but uses his skills as per what goes best with his opponent.

Covington has had three losses in his UFC career so far, with the first one being against Warlley Alves. The two fighters faced each other back in 2015 at UFC, 194. In the fight, Alves defeated Covington and won via submission (guillotine choke) in round 1. Moreover, Covington has faced Kamaru Usman twice and ended up being defeated both times.

He had a second loss of his career after almost four years. ‘Chaos’ locked horns with Kamaru Usman and lost the fight via TKO (punches) in round 5 at UFC 245. Later, in 2021, Covington was set against Usman again for a welterweight championship at UFC 268. The bout ended up with a defeat for Covington via Decision (unanimous) in round 5.

His last fight was against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, which he won via decision. He is now back after an almost a-year break to make his comeback at UFC 296.

UFC 296: Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards

Colby Covington is now getting ready for his upcoming fight, which is the last and the closing PPV of 2023. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card headlines the title fight between Covington and Leon Edwards.

‘Rocky’ currently holds a professional MMA record of 21-3-0 and competes in the welterweight division where he is the is current UFC Welterweight Champion. He excels in kickboxing and has stellar jab throws. He also has an incredible striking game that he uses to control his opponent in the time and reach game.

The co-main event of the main card will feature a flyweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. With all eyes set on the event, we can expect an absolutely electrifying show. Just like all the MMA fans, we too can’t wait to see who wins and goes home with flying colors.