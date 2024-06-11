Conor McGregor Amps Up Excitement for BKFC 62 Featherweight Title Fight- Stewart vs. Duran

After securing a sizable amount of BKFC’s shares, Conor McGregor donned a promoter’s hat to publicize BKFC 62 for 21 June. BKFC created a promo for the Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran headliner and posted it from their official Instagram handle. McGregor also stepped into the promotion game as he shared the reel as his Instagram story.

The combat sports community has often hailed McGregor’s superb salesmanship. The millions of dollars he earns from his ‘Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey’ stand a testament to that.

McGregor also distinguishes himself from the others regarding the sales figures of his UFC fights. A look at the top 10 highest-selling UFC PPVs only furthers the hype around McGregor’s awesome fight-selling skills.

Well, BKFC president David Feldman might also be hoping for a boost in the earnings from the event, now that McGregor has stepped in to promote it.

Meanwhile, ‘Mystic Mac’s’ Instagram story also contained a few words apart from the BKFC 62 promo.

“Really looking forward to this.”

@TheNotoriousMMA shares an Instagram story promoting the upcoming BKFC 62 featuring a @kaihb145 vs. Bryan Duran main event with the featherweight title on the line. pic.twitter.com/dOckX6MiyN — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 11, 2024

This is probably just the beginning of McGregor’s BKFC ventures. The promotion’s head honcho, David Feldman, made a significant revelation a few weeks ago about McGregor’s authority in the BKFC.

David Feldman revealed Conor McGregor could BKFC to give it a new direction

McGregor may have promoted the BKFC and its events with a few videos and social media updates here and there. But as of now, he hasn’t involved himself in the core of the BKFC’s businesses. However, that doesn’t mean he lacks the authority to get involved.

About a month ago, the BKFC head honcho David Feldman, appeared on an episode of ‘The MMA Hour’ and revealed that McGregor had “enough equity” in the promotion to make “a big play”.

McGregor’s involvement in the promotion also might facilitate the transition of fighters from the UFC to the BKFC. Several former UFC stars like Mike Perry, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes, and others have already taken to the squared circle after their time inside the octagon. With ‘Mystic Mac’ now being on the panel of BKFC authorities, the count of such stars can only be expected to increase.