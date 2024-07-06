Conor McGregor Flaunts Being More Active in His Prime Compared to Alex Pereira

UFC fans and pundits may be hailing Alex Pereira for the incredible frequency of his in-octagon showdowns. However, one of Conor McGregor’s Instagram stories showcased that ‘Mystic Mac’ used to be more active than Pereira during his prime years in the UFC. The Irishman shared a post from ‘MMA Pros Pick’ to flex about the frequency at which he took to the octagon during his prime.

The post revealed that McGregor had fought at four UFC PPVs from 12 December 2015 to 12 November 2016: UFC 194, UFC 194, UFC 202 and UFC 205. It also mentioned that ‘The Notorious’ had taken to the octagon four times within 336 days during this period.

‘Poatan’, whose rate of activity was praised by Daniel Cormier himself, lagged in this department as the post showed how he took a time of 337 days to appear in four PPVs, UFC 291, UFC 295, UFC 300, and UFC 303. Well, the difference is certainly negligible, but that clearly did not hold McGregor back from flexing about his superiority on his Instagram story.

@TheNotoriousMMA flexing about being more active than @AlexPereiraUFC during his prime years in the @ufc pic.twitter.com/iRYnR4ADLr — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 6, 2024

It’s quite apparent that McGregor is still trying to portray himself as the best in the UFC in some way or the other. Hence, he definitely views the Brazilian as a challenger for his stature of being the most popular UFC fighter. However, Pereira recently revealed how he doesn’t view McGregor as a rival.

Pereira supported McGregor’s decision to pull out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor revealed the reason behind his pullout from the UFC 303 after a lot of speculations. An online update from ‘The Notorious’ disclosed that he had injured his toe during a training camp which forced him to drop out of the eagerly awaited UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.

Subsequently, many fans including UFC legend, Chael Sonnen, questioned the authenticity of the reason. Some even bashed ‘Mystic Mac’ despite believing him, since they claimed that a broken toe was not a severe enough reason to drop out of a fight.

However, Pereira’s opinion was completely different, as during his UFC 303 interview, the Brazilian showed his support for McGregor, saying,

“He [McGregor] made his name, he made his money, and I’m kind of halfway there. But if I was in his situation, maybe I would’ve not fought[as well], so I can’t judge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting)

While McGregor did appreciate ‘Poatan’s’ support, nobody can say what triggered him to boast about being more active than the Brazilian. On the flipside, fans would love to hear the Irishman talk about when he is planning to make his comeback, instead of flexing about how good he used to be in the past.