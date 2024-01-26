Conor McGregor Roadhouse: When is the Release Date for Jack Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Movie? Poster Revealed and More

The noted Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, may have denied the theatre release of Conor McGregor’s upcoming movie, ‘Road House’. But that doesn’t mean that fans won’t get to witness it. The remake of the 1989 classic will showcase Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role, whereas McGregor will play himself. A recent ‘X’ update from the UFC’s official account revealed that the movie will be free to stream online on Amazon’s very own OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. It also disclosed that ‘Road House’ will be released on 21 March this year.

The movie was scheduled for theater release as well. But the SAG-AFTRA strike on Hollywood production houses led to Bezos canceling those plans. However, several fans were excited to see the poster of the movie on UFC’s ‘X’ account. The caption to the post also gave out further information about ‘Road House’ besides its release date. It read:

“Keep your cool. #RoadHouse trailer coming tomorrow”

It’s quite apparent that several UFC fans are currently awaiting the trailer of ‘Road House’, now that it has been announced. But the comments section to this post also showcased that several fans wanted to see McGregor inside the octagon more than the silver screen.

However, ‘The Notorious’ has also been rampant in bashing the Irish Government lately. The 35-year-old recently thanked another noted modern-era personality for supporting him regarding his opinion.

Conor McGregor appreciated Elon Musk for fortifying his opinion

The Irishman’s ‘X’ account is currently loaded with posts that call out the Irish government for its frail laws towards immigrants. It all started after a dreaded knife-stabbing incident that happened in the country’s capital, Dublin.

A large chunk of the Irish population, including McGregor, saw this attack as a result of their government’s feeble immigration laws.

Recently, the noted ‘X’ CEO, Elon Musk, shared an update on his account supporting the fact that every Irish has the right to question their government. ‘Mystic Mac’ shared Musk’s update and thanked him with an unusually long caption.

However, it’s quite apparent that several fans are currently awaiting McGregor’s UFC return as well, which is scheduled for 29 June. But it will be interesting to witness if ‘Mystic Mac’ can shine on the silver screen as well as he has inside the octagon.