UFC Star Conor McGregor Appreciates Elon Musk for Support as He Campaigns for Major Changes in Ireland

Over the past few weeks, Conor McGregor has gotten extremely involved in the politics of his country. McGregor was not one to share his opinions on politics, however, recent developments have forced the former champion to raise his voice against huge oversights made by his government. Keeping that in mind, ‘The Notorious’ recently took to Twitter to thank Elon Musk for sharing a similar view on issues plaguing his home country in Ireland.

Elon Musk is a fierce advocate for free speech and has been for a very long time. For Musk, free speech is such an important factor in a successful society. To safeguard free speech, he forked out over $44 billion of his own money to acquire Twitter. The billionaire, in a recent clip on Twitter, criticized the Irish government for their outlook on ‘hate speech’. The 52-year-old billionaire stated that this was a slippery slope that would hurt freedom of speech for the Irish citizens.

Conor McGregor shared the same view as Elon Musk and replied to his tweet, saying,

“Elon, your consistent support on this matter has been truly appreciated and respected! We, the people of Ireland, will never tolerate any draconian/corruptible bills being passed into law here. We will not tolerate the attempted removal of our freedom to speak our minds and engage in fair, honest debate. A silly and weak attempt to silence opposition opinion is what this is and WE SAY NO! We will fight this all the way if it is attempted to be pushed forward. We will fight it and we will win. Thank you, Elon, as we say in Ireland, fair play!”

Elon Musk’s comments come a few days after McGregor shared news of a massive win in his home country regarding changes that he has been advocating for.

A closer look at the recent win of Conor McGregor and Elon Musk’s tweet

Ireland has been facing a host of issues, among which McGregor has picked on to be extremely vocal about. ‘The Notorious’ has slammed the government on multiple occasions for their loose laws on immigration. The former champion has, on multiple occasions, asked the government to implement strict changes.

McGregor experienced a huge win recently. A county in Ireland refused to cooperate with the government in accepting immigrants into the country. The officials in the county stated that they would not accept any more immigrants until the government had a solid place in place as to how they would tackle this issue. McGregor celebrated this ruling, as this is exactly what he had been advocating for.