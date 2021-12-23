UFC

“Every year, we beat the year before” – Dana White on record breaking UFC PPV buys in 2021.

"Every year, we beat the year before" - Dana White on record breaking UFC PPV buys in 2021.
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Not much, to be honest" - Fernando Alonso downplays his involvement in the development of Alpine's 2022 car
Next Article
"He smiled for the first time in three years": Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks about Honda boss's emotional moment following their moment of glory in Abu Dhabi