Conor McGregor Walk: What Is the Billy Strut?

The Irish man Conor McGregor is known for his charismatic personality and trash-talking. McGregor has brought his own style to the octagon since he entered the biggest MMA promotion. He has been seen talking trash to people, putting up shows, being notorious, and also having a Conor McGregor walk, which is often called the Billy strut.



Since McGregor entered the UFC, he has taken the sport to new heights. Fans all around the world follow ‘The Notorious’ and he is the biggest superstar the world has seen in the sport of MMA. In his own words, he says I am the business of MMA. His Instagram stands at 45.9 million strong followers.

Conor McGregor walk- the Billy Strut:

‘The Notorious’ has put up epic performances inside the octagon. The famous walk that McGregor does either after he enters the cage or after he wins is the Billy Strut. We have all seen this walk back in the day when WWE was the hottest thing. Vince McMahon was the one who used to walk out to the ring in this manner.

We have seen many soccer players and also players for NBA do the Billy strut after they score either a goal or a basket. Conor McGregor has made this a trademark walk for him as he does it every time he steps in the ring.



When McMahon entered the wrestling business, he did create the “Billionaire Strut”. McGregor, however, has said that he is the one who owns the walk. ‘The Notorious’ also takes credit for making the walk more famous than it already was.

Conor McGregor has achieved great heights even outside the sport of MMA. He has created wealth for himself through fighting that nobody has ever been able to create. Fighters look to fight McGregor as it’s the biggest payday they can receive.

Conor McGregor’s future in the UFC:

McGregor’s last loss was to Dustin Poirier, as he injured his leg during the fight. The fight had to be stopped as the Irishman broke his leg. Dustin secured the second victory against McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ has a record of 22 wins and 6 losses. He is all set to make a comeback.

Conor McGregor is in Las Vegas for TUF pic.twitter.com/ndmt7SwPae — MMA mania (@mmamania) February 17, 2023

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will be the coaches for the new TUF season. They will end up fighting each other once the season is over. It is yet to be determined what weight class they will be fighting at. Both of them would love to not cut weight and fight at 170 pounds.

What’s your prediction about this fight?

