Dana White Done Dirty by Fan Over Power Slap

Power Slap has garnered the attention of millions of people worldwide, and it has been met with widespread criticism. Such that Dana White has been disparaged for promoting the sport. Dana White announced earlier this year that he would bring a new sport within the combat sports spectrum. It was soon revealed that the sport revolved around slapping.

White announced Power Slap to the world 16 weeks ago on his Instagram. The Slapping sport was named Power Slap and has been promoted as a TV show whereby contestants participate to win an opportunity to capture a world championship eventually.

The UFC President has been making it his mission to combat derogatory comments about the sport by responding to users on his social media platforms. And he has now faced the full brunt of the sarcastic nature of combat sports fans!

Fan pokes fun at Dana White and Power Slap!

Power Slap has come under a ton of scrutiny since White made the announcement concerning its advent. Needless to say, numerous spectators are unhappy with the slapping competition due to the health and safety concerns that arise from the sport.

White has defended these concerns on numerous occasions, stating that it is sanctioned by the athletic commissions of the sport, keeping in mind the health and well-being of the athletes. Nonetheless, he has had to fend off the skepticism from certain fans by personally responding to them in his comments.

And more often than not, this has proved to be unfortunate for him. Recently, the 53-year-old responded to a fan who said it was his favorite sport on one of White’s posts. Unknown to White, the fan was being facetious, which resulted in this hysterical interaction.

The fan commented:

“This is my favorite sport”

To which White replied with two fist bump emojis. Having baited him into the deception, the user reverted to the UFC President, saying:

“I was being sarcastic lol”

You can never wage a war against users of the internet if you are a renowned personality. The time available for them on their hands gives them the liberty to indulge in such shenanigans.

The future of Power Slap!

The rules of the sport are conspicuous. Each opponent slaps the other once as hard as they possibly can. The individual to get knocked out first will be deemed the loser. No defensive maneuvers are permitted to mitigate the force of the slap, apart from biting onto your mouthpiece.

With the rules being concise and transparent, it isn’t a difficult sport to follow and understand by any means. But given that the target audience has shown a negative response, it’s difficult to see the sport having a future.

However, only time will tell if this will be true.

