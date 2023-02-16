Andrew and Tristan Tate Had $467,625 Worth of Bitcoin Seized by Romanian Authorities

Andrew Tate’s net worth might continue to diminish vastly at this rate, with new reports indicating that the Top G has seized a considerable amount of his bitcoins investment. Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in late December, just as the new year approached, on several alleged charges, which include money laundering, human trafficking, and ra*e.

Both brothers protested the alleged charges filed against them and asserted their innocence. Andrew Tate went a step further and cited that the ‘Matrix’ targets him due to his unprecedented rise to fame last year.

The 36-year-old has seen the strenuous work he put in to build his world crumble within the span of a month. Tate has suffered colossal losses due to his arrest and reports now claim apart from the substantial wealth the Romanian authorities seized from him, they have also seized his bitcoin holdings.

Romanian authorities seize bitcoin from Andrew and Tristan Tate!

In the wake of his arrest, it was disclosed that Romanian authorities intended to annex the Top G’s sizeable wealth. As the days following his arrest progressed, it was disclosed that the police forces took a sizeable amount of wealth from Tate, including his cars.

With new information coming to light, it has been revealed that Tate’s bitcoin collection, which was stored in hardware wallets containing the cryptocurrency, was also seized.

Previously, Tate appeared on Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin podcast and declared his affinity for the digital currency. Tate said:

“You can actually control and own your money. How difficult is it to move serious cash? No problem with Bitcoin. I’m going full crazy mister blockchain now.”

Mateea Petrescu, a representative for Andrew Tate, revealed that, as it turns out, he owned five bitcoin worth up to $111,339. His brother Tristan had an enhanced investment in crypto, which was also taken.

Tristan Tate’s wallet contained up to 16 bitcoins, bringing the gross amount of both brothers’ currency collection to a staggering $467,625. Tate reportedly stores his bitcoin in his girlfriend’s hardware wallet.

His representative added that she was unsure if there were anymore he owned of the cryptocurrency.

Will Andrew Tate be exonerated?

With the British American fighting for his reputation and credibility, it’s explicit that his life hangs in the balance. Tate previously had a second appeal filed against his detention denied following the rejection of the first appeal.

New reports have now claimed that the Top G could face a further four months in prison if there is any evidence that arises incriminating him of the charges against him.

