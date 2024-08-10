mobile app bar

Conor McGregor’s Fiancee Dee Devlin Shares Heartfelt Gratitude for Perfect Birthday Celebration With Family

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Conor McGregor’s Fiancee Dee Devlin Shares Heartfelt Gratitude for Perfect Birthday Celebration With Family

Dee Devlin, Conor McGregor
Credit: Imago

After pulling out from UFC 303 at the last minute, one might think that Conor McGregor is trying his best to recover and return to the promotion as fast as possible. However, you’re terribly mistaken on this one. In fact, the former two-division champ is currently enjoying the fruits of his success, lavishly celebrating his better half, Dee Devlin’s birthday on a luxury cruise to a remote island!

The UFC superstar took to his Instagram, sharing a thread of pictures with his kids and fiancee on the occasion of her 37th birthday. The pictures were also accompanied by a heartwarming caption through which, he wished Devlin a happy birthday. Well, Devlin’s reaction to the post was just as wholesome, as she wrote,

“Thank you for setting up the best day for me babe!!! I loved every minute!!”

Despite the bitter fate of his UFC return against ‘Iron’ Michael Chander at UFC 303, the McGregor Express isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Irishman is an established businessman and also owns a part of the BKFC, making it evident that he has other ways to put food on the table. Unfortunately, his other commitments have also led to his MMA career taking a backseat, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Meanwhile, in other news, boxing icon Canelo Alvarez slapped back at McGregot for his “cornflake” rant, hitting the UFC star right where it hurts.

Canelo returns fire at McGregor – “He knows he’s my son”

Canelo Alvarez earlier denied a fight against David Benavidez, turning down Saudi Advisor, Turki Alalshikh’s offer. While the boxing champ clarified that his decision was not based on monetary benefits, McGregor saw the opening and keyed in with a sly dig.

‘The Notorious’ came down harsh on the Mexican, labeling him a “cornflake” and deeming that he is just a paper tiger who can only pull PPV numbers worth 300k. Naturally, Alvarez refused to take this insult lying down and had the perfect response. During a recent press meet, Full Violence’s reporter asked the boxer about Conor’s allegations. To which he just said,

“What’s happening is that he’s helping Dana White to sell for the UFC. That’s why he’s saying that. But he knows he’s my son.”

Delivering a crushing blow, Canelo poured some cold water on Conor’s accusations and returned fire saying that the Irishman was just looking to promote UFC. He then went on to call the UFC icon his son, probably in terms of PPV numbers.

Whatever the case might be, the scene is gradually turning wild and we might get a potential McGregor vs Canelo super fight in the future, who knows?

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these