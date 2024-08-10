Conor McGregor’s Fiancee Dee Devlin Shares Heartfelt Gratitude for Perfect Birthday Celebration With Family

After pulling out from UFC 303 at the last minute, one might think that Conor McGregor is trying his best to recover and return to the promotion as fast as possible. However, you’re terribly mistaken on this one. In fact, the former two-division champ is currently enjoying the fruits of his success, lavishly celebrating his better half, Dee Devlin’s birthday on a luxury cruise to a remote island!

The UFC superstar took to his Instagram, sharing a thread of pictures with his kids and fiancee on the occasion of her 37th birthday. The pictures were also accompanied by a heartwarming caption through which, he wished Devlin a happy birthday. Well, Devlin’s reaction to the post was just as wholesome, as she wrote,

“Thank you for setting up the best day for me babe!!! I loved every minute!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Despite the bitter fate of his UFC return against ‘Iron’ Michael Chander at UFC 303, the McGregor Express isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Irishman is an established businessman and also owns a part of the BKFC, making it evident that he has other ways to put food on the table. Unfortunately, his other commitments have also led to his MMA career taking a backseat, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Meanwhile, in other news, boxing icon Canelo Alvarez slapped back at McGregot for his “cornflake” rant, hitting the UFC star right where it hurts.

Canelo returns fire at McGregor – “He knows he’s my son”

Canelo Alvarez earlier denied a fight against David Benavidez, turning down Saudi Advisor, Turki Alalshikh’s offer. While the boxing champ clarified that his decision was not based on monetary benefits, McGregor saw the opening and keyed in with a sly dig.

‘The Notorious’ came down harsh on the Mexican, labeling him a “cornflake” and deeming that he is just a paper tiger who can only pull PPV numbers worth 300k. Naturally, Alvarez refused to take this insult lying down and had the perfect response. During a recent press meet, Full Violence’s reporter asked the boxer about Conor’s allegations. To which he just said,

“What’s happening is that he’s helping Dana White to sell for the UFC. That’s why he’s saying that. But he knows he’s my son.”

Delivering a crushing blow, Canelo poured some cold water on Conor’s accusations and returned fire saying that the Irishman was just looking to promote UFC. He then went on to call the UFC icon his son, probably in terms of PPV numbers.

Whatever the case might be, the scene is gradually turning wild and we might get a potential McGregor vs Canelo super fight in the future, who knows?