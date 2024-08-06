Conor McGregor’s Tries Trolling Khabib After Dagestani Legend Tops Donald Trump’s List Of Favorite Fighters

The Conor McGregor ‘trashing’ Khabib Nurmagomedov tradition is not going to stop anytime soon. The Dagestani fighter has retired from the sport, but McGregor still takes every opportunity to prove he is not over that incredible whooping at UFC 229. Case in point, this ridiculous new tweet after former US President called the Dagestani his favorite fighter.

Nurmagomedov is very close with his Dagestani friends and teammates. He considers them brothers, spending most of his time with them while training.

In a recent photo posted by McGregor, Khabib and his friends were all crammed into one bath tub and ‘The Notorious’ commented on it saying,

“trumps favorite fighter. here he is in a tiny tub with his fellow inbred pals in dagestan. Can you spot him? Where’s Khabib? Find Khabib. #TheyAreLookingForHim #THEYWILLFINDHIM”

trumps favorite fighter. here he is in a tiny tub with his fellow inbred pals in dagestan. Can you spot him? Where’s Khabib? Find Khabib. #TheyAreLookingForHim #THEYWILLFINDHIM pic.twitter.com/KKCWQ9H4ky — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 6, 2024

It seems McGregor has still not let go of their rivalry, but to be fair to him, Khabib did ask him to ‘talk’ while bouncing his head of the floor before choking him out a few years ago. The Irishman seems to have taken it to heart and hasn’t stopped talking since then.

Needless to say, fans have been calling him out for having ‘The Eagle’ in his mind rent-free. Of all the things he could criticize the former US President for, McGregor has called his picking of Khabib as a campaign ending decision.

Conor McGregor’s losing it! Again…

Donald Trump recently went on stream with popular live streamer Adin Ross. As part of his US presidential campaign, the former president has been doing a lot of media.

In his latest stream with Ross, the streamer asked him who his favorite UFC fighter was and he replied by saying Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It obviously rubbed McGregor the wrong way who immediately took to Twitter to begin his insidious and intolerant rant against Khabib.

“Campaign ending decision. A smelly fat mountain monkey from the inbred mountains of Dagestan is your favorite UFC (AMERICAN COMPANY) fighter? Wow. Abysmal.”

Conor McGregor goes off on X after Donald Trump said Khabib is his favorite fighter. pic.twitter.com/nwiY3xZ9SZ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 6, 2024

‘The Notorious’ is currently on one of his twitter rants where he tweets a lot before deleting all his tweets. If fans are worried, it’s alright, this is way more regular than you think it is. The only person who should be worried is Michael Chandler because each day we get farther away from that money fight.