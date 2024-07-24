Conor McGregor Reacts as Khabib Nurmagomedov Faces $900,000 Enforcement Proceedings

Conor McGregor cannot think of a more satisfying feeling than getting to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov’s downfall. The undefeated UFC lightweight is in trouble with the Russian government for allegedly not paying $3.4 million in taxes. As a result, the court ordered enforcement proceedings of around $900k against the 35-year-old. This means that Russian law enforcement will search and seize Khabib’s assets rounding up to a total of $900k, which will then be sold.

The entire situation appears to be spiraling out of control for the Dagestani fighter. Moreover, in the middle of it, he was forced to come to the United States to train Islam Makhachev. Still, while Khabib is trying his best to put his legal troubles to rest, McGregor could not help but express delight at his rival’s plight.

Reacting to the news of the $900,000 Enforcement Proceedings on X, a fan posted a video of ‘The Notorious’ piloting his yacht while singing ‘Still D.R.E’ by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Soon after, McGregor reposted the video as if to point out the stark difference between his and his rival’s life. He further mocked Khabib by suggesting how he was enjoying his life to the fullest, while the Russian was struggling to even pay taxes.

Although McGregor may not be concerned about Khabib’s situation, fans were quite worried about the former lightweight’s future. If the court order is carried out successfully, the 35-year-old might end up losing his house and his expansive car collection.

Speaking of ‘The Eagle’, McGregor recently claimed that his former opponent would never face him in a BKFC ring.

McGregor claims Nurmagomedov will never step into a BKFC ring

Just the mention of a fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov is certain to get MMA fans excited. Hence, most had their fingers crossed, when, during a press conference, a reporter asked the Irishman if he would ever face off against Nurmagomedov inside a BKFC ring.

However, much to everyone’s disappointment, McGregor claimed he believes Khabib will never agree to such a fight. In fact, he even took this opportunity to mock the Dagestani, insisting that most other fighters in the BKFC were better than him, as he said,

“The guy won’t even fight, come on. The one thing that really attracts me to this game is, these are bad f*cking men and women here in this f*cking company.”

Conor got asked a question by Conor at BKFC media day pic.twitter.com/EZSh3hFlUx — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 18, 2024

Well, McGregor’s opinion of Nurmagomedov does not matter much since ‘The Eagle’ has vowed never to fight again. Still, with the Irishman constantly mocking the Dagestani on social media, their rivalry is not going to die out anytime soon.