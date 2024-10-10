“Conor Not in the Club?”: Alex Pereira Earns Spot Among Special Fighters With Unique Record, Fans React

Fans were buzzing when a recent Twitter post highlighted an exclusive club of UFC champions, featuring Alex Pereira and two other fighters with a unique record. Surprisingly, one major name was missing from the list—Conor McGregor. The post stirred up plenty of reactions, with fans expressing shock and confusion over the Irishman’s absence.

Many took to social media to ask, “Conor not in the club?” as they debated how the former two-division champ didn’t make the cut. The conversation only added more hype around Pereira’s growing legacy in the UFC.

The post stated that only three men in UFC history have a 100% knockout percentage in title fights with a minimum of five title fights under their belt.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor has had only four title fights in his career so far of which he has won only three. Therefore, he is not qualified for this list.

Regardless, fans had a field day in the comments section.

A fan commented, “Is Conor not in the club too? For better or for worse”

Another fan added, “Tjuice pillashaw is a steroid abuser no need for him to be there.”

“I love that Chuck still has this, nice to see the old school still living on.”– added a fan.

“TJ was kind of a piece of shit but it was beautiful to watch him fight”– commented another fan.

The record just goes to show the enormity of what Pereira has achieved in less than three years that he has been with the UFC. And according to McGregor himself, this warrants a mega fight for the Brazilian star.

McGregor lobbies for Jones vs. Pereira

‘The Notorious’ is showering Alex Pereira with high praise, calling him the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC right now. After Pereira notched his third light heavyweight title defense in just seven months with a fourth-round TKO over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307, McGregor was quick to recognize Pereira’s incredible 2024.

“2024 has been Alex Pereira’s year, no one can deny that,” McGregor told The Schmo. “He’s had three fights, three KOs, and his most impressive one was the most recent”.

While McGregor hoped Pereira would announce a move to heavyweight, Poatan has confirmed he’s staying at 205 pounds for the time being.

Still, McGregor thinks the light heavyweight champion could pose a serious challenge for heavyweight champ Jon Jones, who faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

“Pereira’s style is dangerous for Jon,” McGregor added. “I’d be excited to see that bout take place”.

With such a strong endorsement from McGregor, Poatan definitely seems like he’s on the path to stardom. However, if that path leads to Jon Jones is a whole different story.

If Jones manages to defeat Miocic at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden and doesn’t immediately retire, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall will come for his soul. And that is a fight Jones can not decline anymore, because he’ll have exhausted all the reasons to.

And then, maybe Pereira gets his shot at Dana White’s GOAT.