Craig Jones Ends Up Losing $100K Even After Beating Gabi Garcia in Intergender Match

Polarising Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Craig Jones recently lost $100k even after winning a match against Gabi Garcia. The 33-year-old was booked for an intergender fight with Garcia in his own promotion, although an untoward incident could have canceled the whole thing. Thankfully for fans, the bout went ahead as planned, and while Jones secured a win, he lost a $100,000 bet he had placed on himself.

Jones is a well-known figure in competitive grappling, having won the world championship in IBJJF and silver medals in the ADCC twice. However, a disagreement over the income split at ADCC prompted Jones to look for backers and launch his own invitational event. While the two $1 million tournaments are the primary draw for many, the intergender grappling battle against Garcia has also garnered a lot of interest.

A week before the bout was set to take place, Jones placed a $100,000 bet on himself to win by leg submission. Ultimately, Jones did secure the win but he did so due to a rear-naked choke. This unfortunately means that the Australian grappling ace will lose out on a $125,000 payout.

Meanwhile, Jones will be hoping that his friend and training partner Israel Adesanya has a similar result against Drucus du Plessis later today.

Israel Adesanya to benefit from training with Craig Jones?

During his hiatus from the sport, Adesanya stated that he worked on his areas of weakness to get back his belt. Chief among them were his grappling skills which he worked on with Craig Jones. The 33-year-old is a regular in training camp for Alexander Volkanovski. However, he has been spotted working with Adesanya extensively during his break from the sport.

On the feet, Adesanya is arguably the better striker than DDP. However, if the fight gets to the ground, ‘The Last Style Bender’ has experience rolling with one of the best in the sport and will be banking on that to guide him against DDP. All the questions regarding the fight will be answered shortly as the two men go head to head in the octagon.