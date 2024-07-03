“Crypto Is for Jake Paul”: Khamzat Chimaev Advised to Prioritize Health Over Cryptocurrency Pursuits

Fans have been concerned for Khamzat Chimaev ever since was forced to drop out of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight against Robert Whittaker due to a violent illness. Although he has recovered and is back in training, we still don’t know if he will step into the octagon anytime soon. Amidst all the mounting concerns, Chimaev posted a video on X talking about cryptocurrency and the fans were not having it.

‘Borz’ asked his followers for advice on what cryptocurrency to invest in. Naturally, fans did not hold back as they brutally roasted him for having his priorities mixed up,

“You know you can make money if you fight? Crypto is for Jake Paul”

You know you can make money if you fight? Crypto is for Jake Paul — Tony Montana (@9mmScorpion) July 2, 2024

Another fan poked fun at Chimaev’s immune system which keeps rendering him ill ahead of fights, saying,

“Whatever one helps your immune system”

Whatever one helps your immune system — QF_DynastySports (@QFDynastySports) July 2, 2024

Yet another fan reminded the UFC fighter that he should be focusing on recovery and not diversifying his investment portfolio,

“brother focus on getting healthy not on s*itcoins”

brother focus on getting healthy not on shitcoins — nic carter (@nic__carter) July 2, 2024

One fan had to remind ‘Borz’ that all he had to do was fight again and he would make money, a more effective way than buying cryptocurrency,

“If you want to make money go do ur job”

If you want to make money go do ur job pic.twitter.com/uzrKqhz9Le — Gabriel Haines (@gabrielhaines) July 2, 2024

Although Chimaev could not make it to the UFC Saudi Arabia fight, he kept a close eye on it, and now that he’s back in training the Russian will look to fight Robert Whittaker again.

Chimaev calls out Robert Whittaker to a fight following his UFC Saudi Arabia victory

‘Borz’ has not forgotten about Whittaker yet. Although the fight never materialized since Chimaev was forced to pull out, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ still put on a show at UFC Saudi Arabia. Following his KO victory over Ikram Aliskerov, Whittaker received a message from the Russian fighter on X,

“Congratulations @robwhittakermma we are not done! I wish you a speedy recovery @ikram_aliskerov keep your head up my brother”

Поздравляю @robwhittakermma мы не закончили дело!

Желаю скорейшего восстановления @ikram_aliskerov выше голову брат мой ☝ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) June 22, 2024

Well, with Chimaev still wanting a shot at ‘Bobby Knuckles,’ It will be interesting to see if the UFC books the pair for a fight again before the end of this year.