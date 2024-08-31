Dan Hooker Denies Involvement in Conor McGregor or Charles Oliveira Fight After Dana White Hints at Major News

UFC fans have been holding their breath for a while now in anticipation of a Conor McGregor fight announcement. Therefore, when Dana White recently stated that he has fight updates for McGregor, fans were over the moon as months of wait is finally paying off. However, it appears there is no surprise opponent change for ‘Mystic Mac’.

Dan Hooker, who is fresh off an impressive win against Mateusz Gamrot sat down for an interview with ‘The AllStar’ where he cleared the air on a few rumors circulating involving him being linked to either Oliveira or McGregor for a fight.

“I haven’t heard from my manager. I think everyone just give me some time to chill out and rest and recover and stuff like that. I have said I will fight before the end of the year. Everyone knows that I would love to jump in the cage with any of those boys.”

White recently sat down for live session on Instagram, during which the 55-year-old stated that he had updates coming up about McGregor, Chandler, Oliveira and more.

Since Hooker stated in his post-fight interview that ‘Do Bronx’ was one of the people he would like to face, fans started to wonder if he would be willing to make a quick turnaround.

Unfortunately, that is not the case according to the Kiwi.

Thankfully, for Chandler, this also means that the scheduled fight between McGregor and him is going ahead despite the Irishman claiming several times on social media that he was done with ‘Iron’.

McGregor hypes up fans after Dana White’s confirmation

Following Dana White’s confirmation that he has updates regarding McGregor’s fight, ‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter to build on the hype. The 36-year-old tweeted out an emoji suggesting that there was some good news coming fans way. If it all works out perfectly fans are going to have a brilliant end of the year with the UFC.

If not, the Irishman will have to wait for another few months into 2025 for his in-ring return. It will be worse for Chandler though as he would have spent more than 2 years of the prime of his career without actually fighting in hopes of a big payday.

Meanwhile, regardless of the updates, Jon Jones will headline the card in November. If McGregor does return in 2024, it will be interesting to see where White slots him in.

Being the sport’s biggest star, it is unlikely that McGregor will play co-main event to anybody else. If he fights, he’s closing out the night and that seems to be a dubious proposition at best considering what White has had already lined up for the rest of the year.