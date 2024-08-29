“It’s Happening”: UFC Fans Decode Conor McGregor’s Sneaky Emoji After Dana White’s Fight News Tease

UFC fans have gone through a roller coaster of emotions regarding Conor McGregor this year. After his fight was called off at UFC 303, it seemed uncertain that he would compete at all in 2024. However, a recent update from Dana White has reignited hope for fans who have been eagerly awaiting news since mid-June.

When the UFC head honcho hosted an Instagram live following a PowerSlap event, he answered a bunch of questions fans threw at him. For most, at the top of the list was McGregor and an update on his situation. That’s when White mentioned,

“… We talked about Conor today. We got Conor news coming up…”

Dana White just revealed there’s fight news coming soon for some big UFC names: Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira

Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway pic.twitter.com/xbevLeUW59 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 29, 2024

McGregor is arguably the best there has ever been at keeping fans engaged and interested in what he does next. ‘The Notorious’ took to Twitter to add fuel to the fire of speculation ignited by White.

The 36-year-old Irish superstar tweeted a single emoji of a winking face that sent fans into a frenzy, certain that a fight announcement was imminent. Needless to say, fans were overjoyed with the subtle hint. Here are some of the best reactions to McGregor’s cryptic tweet.

One fan said with certainty, “It’s happening.”

It’s happening — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) August 29, 2024



“You coming back or what”– asked a fan in response to McGregor.

You coming back or what — CASH (@thevoiceofcash) August 29, 2024



“Surprise surprise the king is back”– said a fan quoting McGregor’s line after his win over Nate Diaz in the rematch at UFC 202.

Surprise surprise the king is back — Sanyasi (@iam_not_a_saint) August 29, 2024



Another fan added, “Can’t wait champ.”

Can’t wait champ — Zachary (@Innacry4help) August 29, 2024



The former double champion’s tweet could be anything about anything and not necessarily his next move in the UFC. But fans hope it is a fight announcement that is coming up.

McGregor to close out the year with a bang?

In terms of PPV events, UFC has the rest of the year planned out except for the last two events. In November, they are scheduled to head to Madison Square Garden, which the UFC is banking on Jon Jones to headline, and in December, they are banking on McGregor to headline the end-of-the-year card.

For fans, this will be dreamland, Jon Jones and Conor McGregor closing out a year that has been packed with some incredible fights. Most would hope that White and McGregor finally come to terms and that the fight takes place in 2024 itself and not in early 2025. At this point, all we can do is wait and watch.