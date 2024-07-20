Dan Ige Offers to Replace Brad Tavares’ Opponent for UFC Vegas 94 After Co-Main Event Cancellation

June 9, 2023: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – JUNE 09: Dan Ige poses on the scale during the UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-in at Rogers Arena on June 09, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. ( /PxImages) – ZUMAp175 20230609_zsa_p175_085 Copyright: xTomazxJrx

The UFC returns to action this weekend with Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba as the main event of the night. Unfortunately, the card has been dealt a major blow as the co-main event featuring Junyong Park vs Brad Tavares was scrapped following the former’s inability to get a clearance from the athletic commission.

With the UFC left high and dry, Dan Ige has again offered to step in once again to save the day for the promotion.

About ten minutes into the two-hour window, Park successfully made weight for his middleweight co-main event against Brad Tavares.

He then had to pass the Nevada Athletic Commission’s standard physical examinations, which unfortunately, he couldn’t.

Therefore, even though Tavares weighed in on time and at the stipulated weight, the fight was called off.

At this point in time, there is no information on why Park was not cleared by the athletic commission.

Following the news of the cancellation, Dan Ige took to Twitter to offer his services once again. He tweeted saying,

“I heard @BradTavares needs an opponent? @ufc @Mickmaynard2 @Eric_XCMMA.”



Ige infamously saved a huge fight at UFC 303 against Diego Lopes.

An illness forced Brian Ortega out of his fight against Lopes at the very last second. With four hours to go, for the fight, the UFC announced it had been cancelled.

Ige saw the news and reached out to the UFC brass and insisted that he was in the best shape of his life and ready to fight. The UFC booked the fight and Ige took on Lopes on four hours notice and gave them one hell of a fight, that went to the judges.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC takes him up on his offer once again.

A closer look at UFC Vegas 94

UFC Vegas 94 takes place at the Apex in Las Vegas. The main event features a crucial clash in the women’s strawweight division. Amanda Lemos is ranked 3rd in the division while Virna Jandiroba is 5th.

While neither have any fierce feud going on for the cameras, given their history, a wild wild fight is to be expected. If you are paying for the tickets, be assured, you will be entertained.

Besides, this fight has huge consequences. The winner might just be the next in line for a title shot.

Other fights that fans need to look out for include a flyweight clash between Cody Durden and Bruno Silva on the main card. Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky is also expected to be close fight in the already stacked lightweight division.