Dan Ige and Renato Moicano Joke About Smoking Cigarettes Instead of Training After Carlos Prates’ UFC 305 Domination

UFC DU PLESSIS ADESANYA, Li Jingliang (left) of China and Carlos Prates of Brazil during their Welterweight bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, August 18, 2024. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20240818162533675592

Carlos Prates made a name for himself at UFC 305 as the Brazilian fighter put on a striking masterclass against Li Jingliang to secure his third win in the UFC. Following his impressive performance, videos of the fighter smoking a cigarette following his previous fights went viral on social media. So much so that other UFC fighters are looking to emulate him; jokingly of course.

The Brazilian fighter regularly smokes cigarettes, something fans are unable to comprehend since he is an elite fighting in one of the biggest MMA companies in the world. Smoking would generally be bad, as a matter of fact, it is always bad.

But then again, soliders did it all the time and they keep winnings wars.

So, the likes of Dan Ige and Renato Moicano believe it could be the source of Prates’ powers.

“I think I’m gonna start smoking cigarettes #UFC305”

I think I’m gonna start smoking cigarettes #UFC305 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 18, 2024

‘Money’ Moicano, too, is ready to give up his training and take up smoking for his next fight,

“F*ck all the training!!! Gonna smoke cigarettes for my next fight!!! #ufc305”

Fuck all the training!!! Gonna smoke cigarettes for my next fight!!! #ufc305 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 18, 2024

Regardless of the jokes, the Brazilian has definitely announced himself on the international stage with this stunning win over Jingliang. It has also earned him a performance bonus, something he found out in peculiar fashion.

Good news during smoke break

Carlos Prates has a 100% KO rate in the UFC so far; in the three fights he’s had, he’ won by a knockout every single time. He’s finished his opponent, plain and simple.

This of course grants him favors with Dana White, who had famously claimed after the Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje BMF fight that he sold “Holy Sh*t” moments for a living. And there’s nothing more ‘holy sh*t’ than knockouts in this sport. They look pretty to the naked eyes of kings and peasants alike.

In his last fight, Prates took on Charlie Radtke at UFC Louisville and took him out with a knee to the body. That is certifiably cool!

And as cool people often do, when something good happens, he went out and had a smoke. Here’s where it gets cooler.

While on his smoke break, Lucas Lutkus, a member of his team broke the news to the Brazilian fighter that he had won the $50,000 performance bonus.

Carlos Prates smoke break was interrupted by news of a $50,000 bonus after #UFCLouisville. pic.twitter.com/kFA9Uj34pm — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 9, 2024

‘The Nightmare’ was ecstatic as he kept taking puffs of his cigarette and embracing his team. So there we go. Hope he can keep stacking up those wins and make good money along the way.