Is Dan Ige Married: Exploring the UFC Star’s Relationship

33-year-old featherweight contender, Dan ’50K’ Ige was the UFC’s knight in shining armor at UFC 3o3 as he saved the promotion’s skin from a turbulent card. Despite succumbing to a unanimous decision loss to Diego Lopes that night, the fighter won a lot of hearts when he stepped up to the occasion, taking the short-notice fight.

Now as time closes in on the massive UFC 308 card where he is taking on the unbeaten Lerone Murphy, the MMA community is getting more curious about the Hawaiian’s personal life.

The Hawaiian native is strictly a family man, happily married to Savannah Ige with whom he shares a son. Since the days of joining the promotion in 2018 through Dana White’s Contender Series, his wife has been and remains his main source of motivation.

While the exact beginning of their relationship is unclear, the two love birds got it official on January 23, 2020, and a year later, welcomed their son -Bam.

In fact, the power couple often expresses their love for each other with wholesome social media posts, sharing their personal pictures, essentially signifying their oneness. Savannah is a professional nutrition expert with legitimate and necessary certifications.

She also has a deep-rooted love for cross-fit endurance training being an astute coach with 11 years of experience in the field.

As of now, the couple is anticipating the arrival of their second child (a baby girl) as their social media suggests Savannah to be in her final stages of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Daddy Ige is tasked with a tough job – to defeat Lerone Murphy, rebound from the UD loss to Lopes, and bag the dough.

In fact, defeat hasn’t disheartened the fighter but instead, it has fueled him to become better and that’s exactly what he aims to do on Saturday against Murphy.

Ige on his fight with ‘new blood’ Murphy

Four hours. That’s what Dan Ige had before he stepped inside the cage with young and coming Diego Lopes at UFC 303. While the bout left an L in his resume, it also eternalized Ige as a legitimate contender in the featherweight division, owing to a performance that saw him lose only via a close decision.

During the latest UFC embed, the 33-year-old reflected on his UFC journey, claiming defeat to be a necessary factor in character development.

Sharing his thoughts to the UFC production team, he said,

“I’m doing pretty good, just acclimating to Abu Dhab. I’m excited to compete; this will be my second time fighting here, so I’m looking to make up for that first one and go home a winner this time.”

Well, that’s easier said than. His opponent Murphy boasts an undefeated record of 14-0-1 with an excellent base in kickboxing.

Speaking about him, Ige shared his admiration while hinting at a cold finish, saying,

“He has a great career, undefeated, it’s nice to have new blood, a new face, a new rising contender; I just look forward to fighting and beating him.”

So who are you betting your money on?