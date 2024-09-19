mobile app bar

Dana White and Jon Jones ‘Overtake’ Dustin and Jolie Poirier as UFC’s Cutest Couple

Allan Binoy
Published

Dana White and Jon Jones 'Overtake' Dustin and Jolie Poirier as UFC's cutest couple

Jon Jones and Dana White

Credits: IMAGO

‘Gay jokes’ are not funny! It’s 2024. But ‘Jon Jones is the greatest…’, now hearing those words in that voice, that makes people chuckle. UFC president Dana White has defended heavyweight champion Jon Jones so much in the last year that people have actually started seeing them as a couple. And now, the pair seem to have overtaken the likes of real life couple like Dustin and Jolie Poirier by public opinion.

Given White’s default response to any situation is claiming the greatness of Jones, fans found it funny to use their picture with some of UFC’s best couples like Dustin and Jolie Poirier, Max Holloway and Alessa Quizon among others and have a little poll about who the cutest couple is.

And guess what? Dana White and Jon Jones won. Jones is so great that he doesn’t even need to be a real couple to win the cutest couple contest. He could walk into a room against all the best couples in the world and there will just be one guy coming out alive.

If that was a tricky question somehow, the right answer is Jones. And when he comes out, he is likely to be greeted by White with Bruce Buffer calling them the one and only ‘cutest couple’.

The MMA community, that generally remains at each other’s throats over almost everything, actually came together to make fun of the pair.

“Dana and Jon and it’s not close”

 

This fan had only one winner on their mind. For them, it had to be Jones and White because of how cute they looked together,

“Dana and Jones! They are so cute”

This user was wondering whether White’s behavior towards Jones is what the UFC fans call the ‘Dana White Privilege’,

“Is this how @danawhite privilege looks like?”

According to this fan, no other wife in the list loved their partner as much as White loves ‘Bones’,

“None of these ladies love their man like Dana loves Jon, not even close”

One fan couldn’t control his laughter when he saw the UFC president and Jones as one of the couples,

“The Jones / White couple got me to laugh out loud …. Brilliant”

This fan was surprised there was even a doubt about White and Jones being the cutest couple,

“Kidding me?..it has to be dana and jones”

Well well well, what a pair. And this hasn’t been a fling either. The two have come a long way since Jones won the title at 23. Years have gone by and Jones has gotten into more trouble than is worth but it has never mattered to White. He’s been firmly at the fighter’s side through all of his misdemeanor and other charges.

However,  White’s happiness will be cut short as Jones looks to hang up his gloves following his fight against Stipe Miocic.

 Jones to break White’s heart

Jones will more than likely be retiring after taking on Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. The UFC heavyweight champion has been teasing the idea for a while as interim champion Tom Aspinall closes in to fighting him for the undisputed title.

During the UFC Noche event last weekend, the Rochester native had confirmed that November will most likely be the last time he steps into the octagon in an interview with Clocked n Loaded,

“I feel great I feel really really good. 250 pounds lean and strong….This gonna be the last time, gonna be the last time more than likely”

This has been in contrast to what White had claimed a few weeks ago when he was asked if Jones would want to take on a young behemoth like Aspinall, who has wrecked everything in his path. White had remained confident that Jones would be up for the challenge, that’s the kind of faith he has had in the man.

Unfortunately, as of right now, it doesn’t seem like that’s paying off.

