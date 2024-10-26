Dana White Answers the Internet’s Viral Question ‘What Does He Do for a Living?’

When internet personality Ayman Al Yaman posted a video asking Dana White the question everyone’s been curious about — “What do you do for a living?” — the UFC CEO didn’t miss a beat. With his signature wit, White replied, “I make all kinds of fights for a living”.

As the man behind the world’s biggest MMA promotion, White has spent years turning the UFC into a global sensation. His answer was both straightforward and a nod to the endless hustle that’s kept the fights — and the fans — coming back for more.

Ayman Al Yaman is a popular influencer who makes videos going up to people and asking them what they do for a living.

This time around it was the UFC President’s turn. When asked the same, White said,

“What do I do for a living? I sell fights for a living. All kinds of fights, I sell all kinds of fights. We’re here in Abu Dhabi and have a fight this weekend.”

White has been on a tear this weekend leading up to UFC 308 picking fights with the likes of Francis Ngannou and Donn Davis mainly. What started as a respectful, distant relationship between the UFC and PFL has now turned into a bit of a rivalry.

After PFL’s “Battle of the Giants,” White didn’t hold back when asked about PFL CEO Donn Davis’s claims that PFL was beating UFC in certain stats.

White came prepared, printout in hand, comparing Power Slap’s stats to PFL’s. “The PFL should keep the UFC out of their mouth,” he said, taking jabs at Davis’s comments and calling him out for never watching MMA outside of his own brand.

Ngannou happened the other target for the UFC president, although being universally loved and being the baddest man on the planet, he doesn’t really care much for White’s opinion or his lies.

Ngannou stands up to the ‘bully’ White

Ngannou isn’t fazed by White’s recent comments about him. Since leaving the UFC and vacating his heavyweight title in 2023, Ngannou has been in the spotlight — especially after his recent knockout of Renan Ferreira at PFL’s Battle of the Giants.

White criticized PFL founder Donn Davis and claimed he wanted to cut Ngannou years ago, saying the Cameroonian left UFC to avoid fighting Jon Jones and chase easier money.

Ngannou fired back on Sirius XM, saying, “Dana’s just making things up. He can’t handle that I left and keep succeeding”.

He is not wrong either because the internet has also caught White in a bold-faced lie. It was the UFC President who had once said of his beloved Jon Jones that if he would not want to fight ‘The Predator’.

‘If I’m Jon Jones watching Francis Ngannou, I’m moving to 185-pounds.”

Ngannou, now a PFL star, pointed out that White should’ve just wished him well. “Freedom isn’t free, but it’s worth it,” he said.

Ngannou claims he’s earning more now than ever, making twice what he would’ve in the UFC. “If I make less or more, that’s my problem. Why is he so bothered?” Ngannou quipped, telling White to move on.