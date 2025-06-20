Renato Moicano Questions Dana White’s Free Speech Stance After Fighter Forced to Write Apology Letter

Drakkar Klose made a shocking revelation about the UFC recently. The veteran revealed that he almost missed out on a $50,000 performance bonus because of his shout-out during a post-fight interview. The fighter thanked Stake in his interview, and that did not sit well with the UFC officials.

Stake is one of the official sponsors of the UFC, so when they frowned upon his octagon interview, Klose was confused. Regardless, he had to write an apology letter to make sure he didn’t end up losing his Performance of the Night bonus.

The topic came up on the Show Me the Money podcast on YouTube. The co-host asked Renato Moicano what he thought of the revelation from Klose.

“I think that’s not freedom of speech right? ” said the Brazilian. And as fans know, the UFC president, Dana White, is a proponent of free speech.

Moicano continued, “I think the athletes should be able to say whatever he wants.” This goes against what White, time and again, reiterates about free speech in the UFC. Perhaps the weirdest part is that Stake is an official sponsor, so there shouldn’t have been any conflict with other sponsors.

This isn’t Moicano’s only disagreement with the UFC. ‘Money‘ Moicano has another problem with the UFC; he wants White to make a major change in UFC Fight Night.

Renato Moicano has a suggestion for UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night events are not PPV, mainly held in the UFC Apex, apart from a few special events held internationally. But even that has only started this year, like the UFC Baku event this weekend. But the main problem fans have with the Fight Night events is their late starting and ending times.

The events do not follow the same time as PPV cards, which means they go on late into the night, sometimes as late as 2 am. In the same podcast episode, Moicano wanted to delve deep into this and had a major complaint for the UFC: “It makes no sense like 2 am, I’m f*cking tired and waiting for the main event, and then I’m f*cking done.”

Moicano believes some of these fight nights need to get started earlier! Do you agree or is Moicano just being an old man? Our new episode is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/2bnl1cdYkz — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) June 18, 2025

Moicano’s suggestion is this: the events should start as early as 2 pm or 3 pm so that they can end by around 8 pm and fans can make plans for dinner as well. But that would also mean that the event misses the prime time for television.

So an ideal solution would be to find a sweet spot between the two timings where it’s not too late for the fans as well. Another problem they have to deal with is the international fans.