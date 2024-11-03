Dana White Awards $200K in Bonuses as UFC Edmonton Sets $2.5M+ North American Revenue Record

The UFC’s latest event in Edmonton was nothing short of a knockout success, smashing commercial records and leaving fans buzzing. The night was filled with electric performances even UFC President Dana White was grinning from ear to ear. And it showed in the bonuses he awarded after the event.

White was so impressed with the action inside the Octagon that he went all out, awarding four bonuses for the night, a hefty $200,000.

It’s safe to say the fighters delivered, and Edmonton will be remembered as one of the UFC’s biggest nights yet.

According to reports, the event broke the record for the highest-grossing UFC Fight Night in North American history with a $2,600,463 (USD) / $3,632,196.36 (CAD) gate and an attendance of 16,439.

The UFC generally hands out two bonuses at the end of the fight. However, White was so impressed that he upped the stakes to $200,000 for the night opening up his purse strings and making four fighters extremely happy. Jourdain, Stoltzfus, Zalal, and Jasudavicius were each handed fight night bonuses of $50,000 each.

Derrick Lewis was expected to be a top contender for a bonus given his proclivity for knockouts but a non-weight-related medical issue forced him out of his scheduled fight against Jhonata Diniz, leading to the bout being scrapped.

Lewis had shown up for the morning weigh-ins but missed the ceremonial weigh-ins later, raising questions about his readiness. UFC officials later confirmed his withdrawal. The event moved forward with 13 bouts, with Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Ariane da Silva filling the main card spot.

Brandon Moreno led the charge

Moreno made a powerful return to the octagon and took on Amir Albazi in a thrilling Flyweight showdown. Moreno opened the fight with a sharp jab, while Albazi stayed patient, looking for a big right hand. Midway through the first round, Moreno landed a solid shot, briefly wobbling Albazi and ending the round strong with a combo and low kick.

In the second, Moreno really found his rhythm, connecting with a high kick that staggered Albazi. Although Albazi managed a takedown, Moreno quickly bounced back up and kept pressing, showing off his timing and precision. By round three, Moreno’s confidence was through the roof as he mixed powerful body shots with heavy swings at Albazi’s head.

By the final round, the Iraqi fighter knew he needed a finish to win and Moreno could have sat back and let it pass. But that’s not how ‘Assassin Baby’ works.

Moreno kept pushing forward, landing hard shots and setting the Flyweight record for significant strikes. Unsurprisingly, Moreno walked away with a wide decision victory — a performance that showed he was back and ready to climb his way back up to the flyweight title.