Dana White Calls PowerSlap His Most Successful Endeavor: “Have More Sponsors Than UFC”

Dana White has discredited the company that sold for $4 billion over a company that is probably not even worth $1 billion at the moment!

The UFC president is claiming that PowerSlap has more sponsors than the UFC, making it his most successful endeavor. Apart from the UFC, he has his own businesses like the Howler Head Whiskey. One would assume that UFC being the one that put him on the map would be at the top off his list but that ranking has seemingly been taken by the slapping competition.

The UFC is a multi-billion dollar company that performs globally, from Brazil to Saudi Arabia. You would think that this would make White a lot of money.

In a recent podcast episode on The Shop’s YouTube channel, the UFC president spoke about PowerSlap saying,

“The most successful thing I have ever been a part of in a short amount of time. We have more sponsors than the UFC had in seven years. The thing’s an absolute beast.”

White even went on to state that he does not care about the backlash he receives. He is in the backlash business and people had a similar reaction to the UFC back in the days.

However, now it’s grown to become a ‘legitimate’ sport with millions of followers worldwide, which is what he is planning to do with PowerSlap.

Speaking of White facilitating things, the UFC president is also the reason behind Trump appearing on Adin Ross’s stream.

Ross thanks UFC president for Trump stream

In a historic first, former US president Donald Trump appeared on a Kick Stream alongside streamer Adin Ross, one of the biggest streamers on the platform.

In a recent stream of his, the American streamer publicly thanked Dana White for setting up the meeting with the 45th POTUS.

“I announced to the world that the Donald Trump stream is August 5th. And I just want to tell you….you definitely helped me do this, you’re the best bro….thank you so much Dana.”

Adin Ross praises Dana White for helping him finally get Donald Trump for his stream pic.twitter.com/lph27qL6RI — Bő (@MutedBo) July 31, 2024

The streamer also went on to tell White that he wanted to come visit him in Vegas so they could gamble together on stream. It will be interesting to see if Ross is able to set up a gambling stream with the UFC president as he has done in the past.