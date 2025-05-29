Mike Perry Ready to Ditch Conor McGregor and Partner with Dana White for Bigger Paychecks

Mike Perry celebrates after defeating Alex Reyes at 1:19 in the first round during UFC Fight Night

BKFC star, Mike Perry has played up a potential return to the UFC — in line with the recent return of Jeremy Stephens, in a bid to kickstart his Octagon tenure again.

Perry, who won the ‘violence weight’ BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) back in 2023, managed to improve to 5-0 in the sport back in April of last year. Taking on former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves, Michigan striker Perry turned in a dominant opening-round knockout win over the American Top Team staple.

Departing the Dana White-led outfit back in 2021 following a two-fight losing skid, Perry has become somewhat of a legend in the bare-knuckle circuit.

And in the time since rival Conor McGregor’s partnership with the BKFC, he has risen to the figurehead of the promotion. Additionally, Perry has also welcomed a showdown with the Dubliner — whom he squared off with in the ring recently.

But as far as a fight with the inactive McGregor goes, Perry is happy to do it in an UFC octagon again — ahead of his attendance in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend.

“I always saw, I always thought about like Vitor Belfort,” Perry said on the Pound-4-Pound podcast.

“He went in and out of Pride and UFC back in the day. Obviously owners changed over, but I sat down with Ari Emanuel… And you know, wherever the big fight is, I mean, UFC is going to be a big show this weekend. I’m really excited to go see it. I grabbed some nice seats,” he added.

Claiming that BKFC was fun and exciting and he got a lot of credit for his violent performances and victories, Perry said, “I got the belt. And my belt owns all the belts over there, and Conor’s (McGregor) over there playing around.”

Calling out the Crumlin striker once again, Perry asserted that just like his Proper 12 Whiskey brand had dropped him following his se*ual assault verdict, he would drop him inside the octagon as well.

Notably, Perry has also been linked with his third professional boxing bout this year — against another Octagon alum, no less.

Perry mocked by rival Darren Till

Landing his second professional boxing win earlier this month over Darren Stewart, Liverpool striker Darren Till goaded long-time rival Perry this week.

Linked forever with a grudge scrap with the Flint pugilist, Till mocked the recent get-together between Perry and former UFC middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland. Mocking his ability, Till claimed he was no longer interested in fighting Perry.

“Oh god. Oh my f*cking god. [Misfits Boxing] I no longer want to fight [Mike Perry] due to how sh*t he is, cancel all negotiations now for me please,” Darren Till posted on social media adding a “Thank you!” to conclude.

Oh god. Oh my fucking god. @MisfitsBoxing I no longer want to fight @PlatinumPerry due to how shit he is, cancel all negotiations now for me please. Thank you!@Leeeaton88 https://t.co/Mq6dwjUWNA — DT (@darrentill2) May 28, 2025

The pair have been beefing since both were active fighters in the UFC. However, a fight has never been finalized. And as time passes and Perry gets more involved with his Dirty Boxing Championship with UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, the Till feud doesn’t look like ever materializing into a fight.