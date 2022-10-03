Dana White Gave $10,000 to a Muay Thai Amputee Fighter Who Lost His Legs in an Accident

Dana White donated $10k to a Muay Thai fighter who lost his legs in an accident.

UFC President Dana White is known for his lavish spending in casinos. The fight promoter has notably spent six-to-seven-figure sums in Las Vegas casinos. He even famously canceled all future

But aside from his splurges, he does have a softer side which has seen him spend decent sums.

In a recent show of heart and love for fighting athletes. White reportedly gave $10,000 to a Muay Thai fighter who lost his legs in an accident. The fighter, Jon Esposito, has been trying to make a comeback into the ring after his accident last year in December 2021.

Esposito was on his day job as a road worker and filling potholes on the road when a car rammed him from behind and pinned him to a trailer. He said the amputation of his legs “happened on the spot.”

“Halfway through the flight on the medivac, I flatlined,” Esposito said during a recent interview. “They were able to resuscitate me, though, and bring me back to life.”

Esposito used to fight regularly before his accident and has worked without stopping to get into a fighting form since then. He has been hitting the pads from a wheelchair as he got used to his prosthetics.

A Team Effort

Upon hearing Esposito’s story, Liam Tarrant, founder and president of The Muay Thai Project joined efforts with friends Chris and Sarah Romulo and created a GoFundMe for the fighter. Tarrant also appeared on the UFC fighter Angela Hill’s “Ceremonial Weigh-In” podcast. There, he spoke of Esposito and his ongoing struggles. White was in attendance at the event and donated $10K to the cause.

The combined contributions to his GoFundMe have moved beyond $30,000. The final sum with go towards Esposito’s recovery costs “in the coming months & years.”

“Fighting is the loneliest sport in the world,” Tarrant said in the GoFundMe page. “But we’re letting our brother know that he isn’t alone on his journey. We’re all in his corner.”

Click here for more UFC News