Dana White Introduces ‘Employee of the Decade’ After Terminating FedEx Driver with Viral Video

UFC CEO Dana White recently shared an Instagram story appreciating the mentality of an ‘El Pollo Loco’ employee who refused to quit his job even for “$100k.” While this showed White’s appreciation for people with strong work ethics, he equally detests careless workers as evident from the way he fired a Fed Ex employee after witnessing his misconduct at work.

The social media personality, ‘Razzaqlocks’ tried an experiment on the ‘El Pollo Loco’ employee where he randomly popped up outside his store to offer him a hundred grand to quit his job. However, the young employee detailed that there were only three people in the store on that day to take care of customers. Hence, he refused to quit even after confirming that Razzaqlocks was offering him real money.

White’s Instagram story highlighted the second meetup between the employee and Razzaqlocks. The Instagram star visited the ‘El Pollo Loco’ employee to appreciate his responsible attitude at his job. Likewise, the UFC head honcho gave him the title of ‘El Pollo Loco’s’, “Employee of the Decade,” as the caption in his Instagram story read,

“This kid has got integrity and good things happen to good people. @elpolloloco [El Pollo Loco] this is your employee of the decade”

While White’s story detailed that good things happen to good people, people who neglect their responsibilities are well aware of his wrath. Recently, the UFC boss took things into his own hands after witnessing a similar example of neglect from a Fed Ex employee.

Dana White’s video cost an undutiful FedEx employee his job recently

The UFC boss was driving in the streets of New York City a few days back when he witnessed a FedEx delivery person manhandling the packages he was supposed to deliver. White’s companion pulled out the camera and recorded the entire incident, in which the UFC CEO could be heard saying,

“We’ll get your s*it there, but we’ll fu*k it up!”

However, an ‘X’ update following White’s video revealed that ‘FedEx’ had fired the employee who was recorded throwing the packages in the video. Well, the entire incident indicates that while White was indeed right about “good things happening to good people,” Karma will never forgive people for neglecting their duties.