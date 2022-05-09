“Dana white or Eddie Hearn?”- Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani argue over who the best promoter in combat sports is

Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani argue over who the best promoter in the combat sports right now is between Dana white and Eddie Hearn.

Chael Sonnen recently made an appearance on the MMA hour and had a debate with Ariel on who is the best promoter right now, Dana white or Eddie Hearn. Recently on The MMA Hour Ariel and the bad guy got back together and had a debate over who is the best promoter right now in combat sports.

Ariel Helwani was clearly leaning towards Eddie Hearn being the best promoter right now in combat sports. However, Sonnen didn’t agree to Helwani’s opinion as he had his own way of evaluating this. Both went ahead and put their cases for why one believes Dana is the best promoter and why the other believes Eddie is the best.

Helwani said right now regardless of combat sports Eddie for him is the number one promoter. Helwani kept on focusing the word right now and stated it again and again. According to Ariel, Dana can be in the list of all time best promoters but isn’t one right now. Eddie clearly takes that win according to Ariel.

Right now Chael, right now. Dana won the race, he is sitting back doesn’t know half the card, he doesn’t even go to do media and stuff like that. And by the way, that’s no knock, he won the race already. He does have to do media. He is a multi millionaire. But you cant tell me right now he is the best promoter in combat sports. Based on what? based on living, breathing, based on what, evidence?” Ariel Helwani said.

Chael Sonnen defends Dana White

Chael however had things to respond with as he went ahead and gave evidence as to why Dana is the best.

My god, he does 50 events a year. You want to talk about the media knowing the card, you find me somebody that does 50 events a year…That’s only on the worldwide leader, you’re not counting what goes on The Ultimate Fighter, are you not counting Dana White’s Contender Series here? I mean, he does close to 70 events a year in a 52-week calendar year, I don’t think there’s much of a comparison there if we’re being fair,” Chael Sonnen replied.

However even after Sonnen’s take, Ariel wasn’t ready to accept that Dana isn’t the best promoter of combat sports. Ariel feels like the UFC is an ongoing machine now and it would run anyway without Dana promoting it. Pound for pound right now Ariel believes Hearn to be the best promoter. It would be very interesting to know the views from both MMA and boxing community and see the reactions.

