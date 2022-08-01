Dana White penned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev for what reason?

The UFC president said he made the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz because the Stockton native requested it during the post-fight news conference for the Dana White Contender’s premiere night Series (DWCS) season six.

Speaking to the media, White said it wasn’t always simple to book a bout for Diaz since he frequently made absurd claims:

“Getting a fight done with him [Diaz] isn’t as easy as it seems. Everybody is like why don’t you make a fight?… Well, he asks for Francis Ngannou! And you know I could go on forever, but I won’t. We got it done that’s the fight [against Chimaev] that he [Diaz] wanted and we made it and here we are.”

Here is the complete interview with Dana White:

The UFC 279 main event will feature Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chiamev on September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Borz started as a vast -1100 favourite over Diaz, who was the underdog at +775 odds. In the opinion of many MMA fans and experts, the battle will finish with a resounding victory for the Swede of Chechen descent.

Here are the opening odds for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Nate Diaz +775 (31/4)

Khamzat Chimaev -1100 (1/11) (odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/aZOWXFlZiu — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 19, 2022

On the other hand, the American has a pro-MMA record of 20-13. After losing to Leon Edwards in his most recent contest at UFC 263, Diaz is presently on a two-fight losing streak.

With an 11-0 MMA record, “Borz” recently defeated Gilbert Burns, ranked No. 4, at UFC 273 by unanimous decision.

Dana White claims that even if the Diaz-McGregor trilogy doesn’t materialise, he will not be sorry

White said he has no regrets, even if the trilogy match between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz doesn’t materialise during the press conference for the premiere of DWCS season 6.

The first two fights between the UFC stars were terrific, according to the UFC president, and the organisation profited sufficiently from them.

“It’s not like, I’m like ‘oh god I never got the chance to make number three’… The first two were awesome… The first round with Conor and Nate in the first fight was insane. Conor was landing this crazy bombs and all these stuff and Diaz come in the second round… It was madness. And the second fight was awesome so you know if it happens it happens, but we got enough out of the first two.”

Below, you can watch Dana White talk about the Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor trilogy:

Two of the UFC’s top five selling pay-per-views are Diaz vs McGregor 1 & 2. Despite the UFC president’s apparent satisfaction with being able to arrange two fights between the genuine stars, a trilogy fight between them would undoubtedly be another success for the business.

