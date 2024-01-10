Dana White Puts Up $100,000 Wager for Ex-UFC Star Donald Cerrone to Complete Interesting Eight-Second Challenge

Dana White and the UFC are always on the hunt for new talent to add to their roster. In a YouTube series titled ‘Looking for a fight’, White travels to different parts of the states along with Din Thomas and Matt Serra looking for fighters to sign. However, it was during one of these episodes that Dana White got involved in the sport of professional Bull Riders. Fast forward to today and Dana White has put up a $100,000 challenging Donald Cerrone to ride one of his bulls.

Dana White recently took to Twitter to issue a challenge to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. The 54-year-old explained the situation before putting up a massive six-figure wager. He said,

“What’s up guys, so for those of you that don’t know, I own a bull. His name is twisted steel.. So this last weekend he was bucking at MSG and ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone was there and ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone called him out saying he wants to ride my bull. Now my bull is a legit bad a**. The last PBR guy that rode him, professional bull rider, lasted 2.5 seconds.”

White went on to up the stakes by promising a $100,000 reward. This was contingent on ‘Cowboy’ lasting more than eight seconds on his bull. White continued,

“So ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, I accept your challenge… I will donate $50,000 to the charity of your choice for you to ride him. If you last eight seconds, I will give you $100,000.”

Dana White is involved in a lot of sports, both as a promoter and as a fan. However, being a professional bull rider is not something fans might have known White is involved in. Let’s take a closer look at how this panned out.

How did Dana White get into professional bullriding?

In a 2016 episode of ‘Looking for a fight’, White traveled to Houston along with his co-hosts. It was during this episode that White and his co-hosts tried bull wrestling for the first time. Following the event, White ended up purchasing a bull named ‘F-Bomb’. Since then White has gone on to purchase many more bulls. This includes F-Bomb, White Thunder, Sour Diesel, and, most notably, Twisted Steel.

White’s bull, Twisted Steel, is one of the toughest bulls to ride on PBR. He has only been ridden twice in 31 outings across all competitive levels, yielding a 94% buckoff percentage. Braidy Randolph last rode him in May of 2023 at the PBR World Finals. With that being said, it will be interesting to see if ‘Cowboy’ can break the eight-second mark and earn $100,000.