Dana White Water Fast: Everything You Need to Know About UFC President’s Unique 86-Hour Diet

The UFC CEO, Dana White, once used to lead a pretty unhealthy lifestyle. But in 2022, he got terrified after knowing that he had only about 10.3 years of his lifespan left. Since then, White made several major changes to his previously unhealthy lifestyle to attain a longer and healthier life. About a month and a half back, he also tried out an all-new method to help him stay healthy. The 54-year-old went into an 86-hour water fast and later described how it made him feel “INCREDIBLE”.

White made a video to reveal his experience with the fast. He also decided to publicize the video through his personal ‘Instagram’ and ‘X’ accounts, making it clear that he was pretty impressed with the results. White provided the same long caption to his ‘X’ and ‘Instagram’ posts as well. It revealed that he wanted everyone to go for expert medical supervision, before trying the fast themselves. However, the results that he had received prompted him to recommend it to his followers.

White’s unusually long caption also detailed the various diseases that this water fast can help with. It read:

“I did an 86 hour water fast and I feel INCREDIBLE! Obviously I’m not a doctor, but I’ve been told by the experts that water fasting can help to significantly reduce the risks of cancer, alzheimers, and a ton of other health issues. Do your own research and talk to your own medical professionals but, I absolutely recommend it.”

Well, most fans have learned the process of Dana White’s water fast now. But it’s also important to note what medical experts have to say about it. Even the UFC CEO has said that everyone should consult a medical expert before trying it out.

Everyone shouldn’t try to go for an 86-hour-long fast like Dana White

A report from the noted health and wellness-based website, ‘Men’sHealth’ revealed that Dana White was right about water fasts reducing the chances of various diseases. However, the physical capacity and requirements of every individual are different. ‘Men’sHealth’ labeled water fasting as another form of diet control. It also said that it accounts for a good amount of weight loss in about a week.

But those who opt to go for it should also be critical regarding the timing of the fast. Another report from ‘Prevention.com’ revealed that water fasts can be dangerous for people with diabetes or heart diseases. So the fans who are thinking of trying Dana White’s recommended method should consult a medical expert before starting.