Maxx Crosby Keeps Door Open to UFC After Dana White’s Offer

If you know Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, a six-foot-five, 247-pound powerhouse, you know he loves to fight. And not just metaphorically.

Crosby has openly talked about doing boxing workouts before game days. That probably helps him become a better player, as for a defensive end, controlling the line of scrimmage is everything. You have to defeat blocks, use violent hands, and stay aggressive. Without proper hand technique and intensity, offensive linemen can latch on and easily wash a DE out of the play.

But what about a real UFC fight? According to Crosby, the answer is yes. At 28 years old, he is at the physical peak of his NFL career and in elite shape, so the idea does not sound far-fetched to him. Especially since he has already spent time around the Octagon.

In fact, Crosby recently told CBS Sports that UFC president Dana White and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell believe he has the potential to become a heavyweight champion within a few years.

“You know it’s funny… Hunter Campbell and Dana [White], they’re fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I’m going to be the heavyweight champion,” Crosby said, adding that he is also open to the opportunity,

“I’m the type of person who’s never going to put a limit on what I do. I live one life, and I definitely have certain things I want to accomplish and things I want to do. And I’m never gonna close the door on an opportunity.”

This is not anything new from the Raiders star. Back in October 2024, while promoting his partnership with underwear company Saxx, Crosby said, “I love fighting… Like, I truly love it… So we’ll see, you know what I mean? If my heart desires it, and I want to go in there [UFC], sh*t, I might. I’m not ever putting anything out the window.”

Crosby has even sparred a few rounds with Sean Strickland, the former UFC Middleweight Champion, better known as “Tarzan.” Strickland is notorious for going all out, even during sparring sessions, but that still did not stop Crosby from stepping in with him. The funny part is that Crosby was only supposed to do a light session for NFL Films footage, nothing too serious.

By the end of the session, though, Crosby admittedly walked away with a bloody nose. However, he also landed a few shots of his own, including one that busted Strickland’s lip.

Now, to be clear, that alone is nowhere near enough experience for Crosby to step into the Octagon and take a real fight. But the fact that he was willing to spar with a former UFC champ like Strickland says a lot. At the very least, it shows he would not shy away from testing himself under the UFC’s bright lights.

That said, Crosby still has plenty of years left in his NFL career. He may not even want to risk injury or jeopardize a potential big contract by stepping into an even more dangerous sport anytime soon. He himself said during the CBS Sports interview, “But I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve already put my body through some sh*t.”

Still, we will hold onto the hope of seeing Crosby in the UFC someday. And who knows, maybe he does become a heavyweight champion.