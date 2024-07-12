Daniel Cormier Believes Conor McGregor ‘Will Be Annoyed’ With UFC Due to Delay in Fight

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier talked about Conor McGregor and his future in the UFC on the latest episode of Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast. While Sonnen foresaw the ‘Mystic Mac’ returning this year, his co-host DC did not look that impressed. Instead, he made a startling revelation, exposing the harsh reality of McGregor’s return.

Speculating about McGregor’s mindset as he finds a date to return, DC said that the Irishman would be incredibly frustrated with thee UFC since they won’t have a card to fit him in.”

“For me, Conor McGregor will get increasingly annoyed with the UFC because they will not have anywhere to put him. That’s my prediction.

Saying that McGregor wants to fight but the UFC can’t just slot him in somewhere which means nobody including the Notorious know when he will be able to make a return to the octagon.

“He will want to fight, Chael, like you said because he will want to get back to that guy but as you know fight cards fill up and Conor McGregor can’t just be dropped onto any fight card…I don’t know if that looks like December, I dont know if that looks like September.”

The fight cards have been stacked this year ‘and ‘The Notorious‘ isn’t the type of guy to be told to fight on a Fight Night card or a random PPV. So perhaps The Sphere or Madison Square Garden?

While DC knows that Madison Square Garden, New York is the perfect place to host the million-dollar superstar, the UFC veteran doesn’t see that happening soon.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz’s coach has welcomed a rubber match between the Stockton slapper and ‘The Notorious.’

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3

In over three years, Conor McGregor hasn’t done anything significant with his fighting career. Though, he was slated to return to the UFC last month at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler, an untimely injury left the fighter on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, his long-time rival, Nate Diaz who has left the UFC is currently honing his boxing skills for bigger competition. The Stockton slapper even defeated Jorge Masvidal in his second boxing bout.

So, now, its time for that Diaz-McGregor trilogy fight. It’s been talked about for years now and now that the fighters are reaching the twilight of their careers, it would seem that there’s simply no more time left.

The two over the years has met twice in the octagon with Diaz and McGregor sharing one win each. The two have violent history against each other, which is why Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie believes now is the best time for a trilogy fight. In an exclusive to Submission Radio, he said,

“Chandler and McGregor is a good fight, too. But, I mean, just the history of Nate and McGregor, I think it’d be the bigger fan fight if they had a trilogy. And in my opinion, that’s what I’m thinking.”

Heck, he even predicts a Diaz win!

“Nate doesn’t look like he’s really lost any steps lately. With McGregor, he’s been out of it for a while, and he hasn’t had a win in a long time. I would have to favor Nate on that one.”

Now if this is a fight or if they want to do it with 12 ounce gloves is the question. The bigger question is, is McGregor just going to skip over Chandler, say toodles after making him wait for 2 years? Well, he could!