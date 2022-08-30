Daniel Cormier calls Khamzat Chimaev the “biggest loser” after the events of UFC 278

After startling Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round knockout at UFC 278 last weekend, Leon Edwards is now the undisputed UFC welterweight champion, leaving Khamzat Chimaev’s divisional destiny in doubt.

Chimaev, who just defeated Gilbert Burns by a majority decision at UFC 273 earlier this year, is getting ready to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 next month. With a win against Diaz, the unbeaten “Borz” was anticipated to earn a crack at the next welterweight title, but with Edwards currently in the lead, it’s unclear what the promotion plans to do with Chimaev.

Most likely, Edwards and Usman squared off for the third time later this year or early next year. The promotion might choose that option given that “Rocky” has also expressed interest in facing Jorge Masvidal and eventually ending their feud. In either case, Chimaev will need a few things to go his way before he can battle his way into a title opportunity after facing Diaz.

“with Leon Edwards winning now, now we got a trilogy and rightfully so.” – Daniel Cormier on Usman vs Edwards triology fight

Chimaev was the biggest loser at UFC 279 last weekend, according to UFC colour commentator Daniel Cormier, because his title chances were changed in a matter of seconds.

“I think last weekend he did not understand that he was the biggest loser in the Usman vs. Leon situation, because he was in line,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “All he had to do was get past Diaz. All he had to do, get past Diaz, you fight for the championship, but with Leon Edwards winning now, now we got a trilogy and rightfully so.

“That leads to the question: What is this fight for? I feel like for Diaz, this fight’s for legacy. I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume, because I don’t know if this win necessarily puts him closer than he already is to a championship fight. And, because of the result last weekend, he’ll need one more. I just wonder who that one more is going to come against. If he beats Diaz, does he get Covington next?”

Sadly for Chimaev, defeating Diaz is not a guarantee either. Even though Chimaev was a huge betting favourite to defeat Diaz in his final bout at UFC 279, there’s always a potential that he loses and is no longer eligible to contend for a title. Given the matchup’s strengths and weaknesses, it seems impossible, but consider what occurred last week when Edwards stunned everyone and left Usman staring up at the ceiling.

