How close was Kamaru Usman to ending Anderson Silva’s UFC winning streak?

One of the most dominant competitors in UFC history is Kamaru Usman, a former welterweight champion.

However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ fantastic fifteen-fight UFC victory streak was finally snapped with the K.O. loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. One victory separates Usman from Anderson Silva’s record of sixteen straight wins.

Kamaru Usman was one minute away from tying Anderson Silva’s UFC record of 16 straight wins. His streak ends at 15. Just shows you how hard it is to win that many fights in a row. #UFC278 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) August 21, 2022

At the Ultimate Fighter 21 Finale, the American mixed martial artist made his professional debut for the UFC against Hyder Hassan. By being submitted in the second round, Usman prevailed.

Usman won fifteen matches, five of which were title defences.

The Brazilian made his American promotion debut at UFC Fight Night 5 against Chris Leben. Only 49 seconds into the bout, “The Spider” knocked his opponent unconscious to win the match.

Before losing Chris Weidman at UFC 162, Silva went on to win another fifteen matches in a row. Brazilian was knocked out in the second round of the battle.

Below, you can see Anderson Silva being defeated by Chris Weidman:

Ten of ‘The Spiders’ sixteen victories were middleweight championship title defences, adding to his already outstanding record.

When Kamaru Usman unveiled his GOAT list

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently shared his list of the greatest fighters in MMA during an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto.

As his favourites, “The Nigerian Nightmare” listed former middleweight champions Dominick Cruz, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva, as well as former light heavyweight champions Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones.

Check out Kamaru Usman’s list of MMA greats below:

Currently, Anderson Silva is 34-11 in mixed martial arts. He has competed in the UFC’s light heavyweight and middleweight divisions. During his stint as champion, “The Spider” also claimed ten successful title defences.

In his pro MMA career, Jon Jones is 26 years old and has one win and one loss. During his two title reigns, the American defended his title eleven times. Presently preparing for his heavyweight debut is “Bones.”

Georges St-Pierre had a record of 26 wins and two losses at the time of his retirement. Nine of his championship defences as a mixed martial artist have been successful.

Currently, Dominick Cruz has a 24-4 pro MMA record. Three of the former two-time bantamweight champion’s title defences were successful.

