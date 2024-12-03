Daniel Cormier Defends Leaking Robert Whittaker’s Pictures, Says It Explained His Quick Tapout to Khamzat Chimaev

Daniel Cormier has defended his decision to show the world a picture of Robert Whittaker’s jaw following the Khamzat Chimaev fight. The former champion’s teeth were pushed back courtesy of a face crank by the Russian fighter, which made him tap out almost instantaneously.

The pain of having your teeth re-arranged mid-fight would be too much to bear and it doesn’t help when at your weakest moment, the picture of said moment goes viral on social media at warp speed.

So, Whittaker wasn’t too happy with Cormier for showing that picture to the world. The Kiwi thought the doctor took the photo to show Dana White the extent of his injury.

In an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Cormier took the opportunity to apologize to Whittaker for leaking the pictures but also explained,

“I do apologize, maybe I shouldn’t have sent it Chael….But what I will say is this, it made people understand why he tapped as quickly as he did.”

To be fair to Cormier, his reasoning is fair as well. Because, from a viewer’s perspective, it looked like the former champ tapped out too easily.

But when they saw the photo, they realized that Chimaev’s hand was directly pressing against his jaw, pushing his teeth back instantly.

But how did this look so bad? There have been a lot of face crank submissions in the UFC but they do not all result in broken jaws.

Whittaker reveals his Achilles heel

Whittaker’s teeth have been very sensitive since he was a child. He suffered an injury to his teeth as a young man and they haven’t recovered since.

In an interview with Red Corner MMA on YouTube, he spoke about instances where he had to deal with it in previous fights,

“My bottom teeth, they’re vulnerable. It’s my Achilles heel. I’ve had them pushed in before when I fought Dricus, and they’ve never really recovered…It’s from an injury when I was young.”

Whittaker also claims that it wasn’t his jaw that had a problem, contrary to popular belief. However as painful as the whole incident was, it did help old Robbo with something far more serious.

The injury also helped doctors uncover a cyst in his mouth which could have added to the immense pain he was experiencing. So, maybe Whittaker ought to be writing a thank you card to Chimaev for Christmas.