mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Dismisses Sean O’Malley’s Claim About Merab Dvalishvili ‘Being Afraid’ of Umar Nurmagomedov

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Cormier (L), Merab Dvaishvili (R)

Daniel Cormier (L), Merab Dvaishvili (R)

Credits: IMAGN

Daniel Cormier has rushed to the rescue of Merab Dvalishvili after the bantamweight champion was called out and mocked for avoiding a fight with Umar Nurmagomedov.

The champion has been very vocal about how he does not want to give Umar as he does not think the #2 bantamweight fighter doesn’t deserves to fight for the title with only one win against a top-ranked opponent.

So ‘The Machine’ has been calling out other fighters like Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan for his first title defense. However, O’Malley himself believes that this behavior from the champ stems from a ‘fear’ to fight a Nurmagomedov.

When DC heard these claims, he rubbished O’Malley’s remarks and asserted that Merab wasn’t afraid of anyone.

“Sean O’Malley is wrong… Merab is not afraid of anybody, he’s not. With the way this guy trains, the way that this guy lives, the way that he fights, his style will present issues for anyone.”

In fact, it was a fighter like O’Malley, the long, elusive striker with good takedown defense that ‘The Machine‘ would have had a problem with, but he overcame that problem with ease when the time came. Umar actually is a far more similar to Merab stylistically, with marginally better striking.

Regardless the champ is adamant, he doesn’t want to take him on. As these conversations continue, Merab has doubled down on his attempt to diss him with a funny sketch.

Merab goes off on Umar

Instagram skits are starting to become Merab’s trademark as he keeps uploading them to troll his opponents or sometimes even himself. He had done so to get O’Malley’s attention when the former champion wouldn’t give him his day in the sun. He even posted one calling ‘Suga’ his son just days after taking his title.

And now he has posted another one trying to explain to Nurmagomedov why he doesn’t deserve the title shot.

“Umar, get to work. You’re not on my level. Earn your title shot like the rest of us, who’s last names don’t get gifts.”

So it looks like the champ will be running it against Petr Yan one more time in March or April when Umar will have excused himself from the octagon to be with his family for Ramzan.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these