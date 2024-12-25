Daniel Cormier Names Ilia Topuria Male Fighter of the Year, Claims His Wins Hold More Importance Than Alex Pereira’s

Daniel Cormier has made his pick for the 2024 UFC Male Fighter of the Year, and it’s not Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. During an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show, Cormier explained why he believes Ilia Topuria’s achievements this year outweigh even those of Pereira, despite his incredible performances.

Cormier acknowledged Pereira’s stellar year, where the UFC Light Heavyweight champion defeated Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree an impressive resume by any standard. But for Cormier, it’s the quality of Topuria’s victories that puts him ahead in the race.

“Topuria beat Alexander Volkanovski, considered one of the greatest featherweights of all time. He beat Max Holloway, the third-best featherweight of all time. In terms of importance, he literally went in one year, Chael, and did away with the last eight years of the division.”

Cormier’s argument is hard to ignore. Taking out two featherweight legends like Volkanovski and Holloway in a single year is a feat that not only elevates Topuria’s stock but also redefines the division itself. For instance, following the defeat, Holloway has announced a permanent move to the lightweight division.

While Pereira’s wins showcased his dominance in the light heavyweight division, they didn’t have the same seismic impact on the weight class’s history. Besides, he didn’t face his biggest challenge, Magomed Ankalaev throughout the year and continues to evade him even now. Pereira’s wins, though impressive were stylistically tailor-made for him, so it is yet to be seen how versatile he is.

Topuria, on the other hand, is looking for difficult challenges. A few weeks earlier, ‘El Matador‘ announced he wants to fight former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

Ilia Topuria Eyes Lightweight Gold

The newly crowned featherweight king has expressed his desire to move up in weight and take on the best in the lightweight division. However, he has no intention of vacating his featherweight title.

“I haven’t had any conversations with the UFC yet, so everything is still to be decided. Stop celebrating because I’m not going anywhere. I have conquered my division, and I will do the same in the next one.”

I will not leave the title vacant. The decision to move up to the next category is entirely mine. I haven’t had any conversations with the UFC yet, so everything is still to be decided. Stop celebrating because I’m not going anywhere. I have conquered my division and I will do… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) December 12, 2024

If he can replicate his featherweight success at lightweight, the MMA world could witness the rise of one of the sport’s next great champions. Topuria is already one of the greatest villains the UFC has ever seen. As a fighter who has designed himself after Conor McGregor, Topuria is entertaining on the mic.

He is rude and disrespectful. Much like back in the day when Ireland walked with McGregor, there are murals of Topuria on walls in the streets of Spain. McGregor’s fight prominent title rein came when he beat the fan favorite Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title.

Topuria’s big moment was defeating the legendary Volkanovski to do the same. However, this is where the comparisons end. Because unlike McGrgeor Topuria actually defended his title and against another legend (Holloway), no less. And as he prepares to move up to lightweight to eventually challenge Islam Makhachev for the title, he wants to prove that he belongs in the division.

Makhachev had earlier complained that he didn’t want to fight Topuria because he was a smaller guy and it meant nothing to him. But if Topuria manages to beat Oliveira, Makhachev might not have an option.