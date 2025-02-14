Daniel Cormier Praises Israel Adesanya for Showing Integrity by Not Blaming the UFC Referee for the Early Stoppage

Referee Mark Goddard’s quick intervention in the fight between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia sparked a lot of controversy with many branding it premature. However, the former middleweight champion, who was at the receiving end of the decision, refuses to shift the blame.

Imavov lunged forward with a huge right to catch Izzy straight in the face, causing him to fall back. Goddard jumped in to stop the Kiwi from taking further damage from Imavov and stopped the fight. At that moment, Adesanya looked evidently displeased, questioning if it was a fair stoppage since he was up and about already.

However, in the days that followed, Adesanya met with Goddard and admitted that the referee was right to step in. UFC legend Daniel Cormier took notice of this reaction and praised the former middleweight champion for handling the defeat with integrity. On an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Cormier said,

“I respect him more….He owned it, he said you know what, I wasn’t there, I gotta do better, that, I love that from Adesanya.”

Cormier highlighted how Adesanya could have easily swayed public opinion by blaming the referee for stopping the fight too soon, but instead, he took full responsibility for his performance. This level of accountability, according to Cormier, speaks volumes about Adesanya’s character and professionalism.

While some fans and analysts debated whether the stoppage was too early, Adesanya’s decision to focus on self-improvement rather than controversy showcases his maturity in the sport.

‘The Last Stylebender‘ also seems to have moved on from his past rivalries of late. First, it was Robert Whittaker and now, he’s been hanging out with UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

Adesanya open to training with Pereira

Adesanya and Pereira go way back. The two first fought each other in kickboxing, where the Brazilian knocked out Izzy cold, twice. Izzy then joined the UFC in 2018 and soon became its middleweight champion. Pereira followed soon enough and defeated Adesanya again at UFC 281 to take the title from him.

After three career losses to the man, Izzy would finally take his vengeance at UFC 287, when he would find Pereira’s chin and put him to sleep. He would then stand over his husk and mockingly shoot imaginary arrows at him.

Not only that, he would edit the video of the KO, turn himself into an anime character, and then share it on his social media, which would then go viral.



However, in another surprising turn of events, Adesanya sat beside Pereira at UFC 312, where the two shared conversations, took pictures while smiling, and recorded videos together. ‘Poatan’ even offered Adesanya to train together and said,

“Let’s train together, let’s make this partnership happen, I have a lot to show you and you have a lot to show me.”

Responding to questions about why he’s been making friends with former foes, Izzy said that it was because he was just a chill guy. Asserting that it was not beneficial to hate, he added,

“It doesn’t serve me at all. It’s just poisoning myself. I’m holding onto hate in my heart for someone that’s moved on. So why would I do that? I’m not that kind of person.”

Now, that is a sign of a true martial artist. The sport maybe primal but the sportsmen don’t need to be primitive!