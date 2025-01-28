Daniel Cormier Reveals Dana White Refunded Him for Calming Khabib Nurmagomedov After Conor McGregor Fight

It’s been nearly 7 years since the Dagestani and the Irish camp brawled at UFC 229 but new details are still being reported about it to this day. UFC veteran Daniel Cormier has now revealed that he played a key role in calming down the chaos, which led to UFC president Dana White refunding him for his tickets as a token of gratitude.

While in conversation with Chael Sonnen on their weekly installation of ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’, Cormier explained that he had bought tickets worth $10,000 for his wife and kids to be sat right next to the octagon. When chaos erupted, his initial thought was to jump in and start throwing hands. Thankfully, the saner half of his brain took over.

“This was such a hot ticket Chael… Immediately in my head I am like we gotta stop these guys. I start stopping the fight, I calm Khabib down, I get him to leave the octagon, Dana refunds me all my money.”

Khabib ‘The Eagle’ famously leaped out of the cage and attacked Dillon Danis following his win at UFC 229. This triggered an all-out brawl between the two camps with members from both teams rushing into the octagon to attack Khabib and Conor McGregor respectively.

Once the situation was under control, White spoke to Khabib and refused to put the belt around him since it would make fans go crazy. ‘The Eagle’ did not want anything to do with that and refused to leave until the belt was wrapped around his waist. That is where Cormier stepped in to relax the Dagestani superstar.

That Khabib-Conor fight led to a feud between Dagestani and Irish MMA fans for years. But after the fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes earlier this week for the Bellator lightweight title, Khabib asked his fans to bury it.

Khabib invited Hughes to Dagestan

Usman successfully defended his lightweight title at PFL Dubai in a close fight with Hughes. Usman remained undefeated at 19-0 (1 NC), but the decision was controversial, with fans, fighters, and Hughes himself voicing concerns about the scoring.

Despite the heated competition, Khabib took to social media to thank Hughes and invite him and his family to visit Dagestan, saying they would be a great example for the younger generation.

Hughes responded, expressing his respect and appreciation, while also suggesting that a rematch with Usman should be on the horizon before any visits to Dagestan.