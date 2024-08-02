Daniel Cormier Says UFC or Family Are the Only Factors That Could Push Tony Ferguson to Retire

‘El Cucuy’ Tony Ferguson’s downfall has been a sad affair for every ardent MMA fan. The man who once had the longest active winning streak in the lightweight division is now staring down the barrel with seven back-to-back losses. While Michael Chiesa might as well be his last opponent in the UFC, given his age and declining career, Daniel Cormier thinks Ferguson is too tough for his own good.

The UFC veteran cites two possibilities that could prompt the former interim lightweight champion to call it quits. Speaking to Chael Sonnen on ESPN’s Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, DC said,

“I do kind of think that we’re nearing the end. I don’t think Tony (Ferguson) will be a guy though who volunteers to go away. I think that decision has to be made for him by someone else, I mean, the UFC or he gets put out so bad that his family goes, ‘There’s no more fighting for you Tony.'”

In essence, Cormier much like everyone else believes that Tony has reached the end of his UFC career. But he doesn’t foresee the lightweight bowing out on his own terms.

Instead, DC predicts that it will either be the promotion pulling the plug or Ferguson’s family that will get ‘The Boogeyman‘ out of the competition.

Even the company’s CEO & President, Dana White has called for Ferguson’s retirement irrespective of the result of his Abu Dhabi bout against Chiesa.

However, Tony being the kind of guy to laugh out loud when in pain, refuted the bossman’s remark and revealed his future plans.

Ferguson snubs Dana White’s retirement request

While the veteran is trying to weather a rough spell lately, the lightweight has no plans of slowing down or hanging up his gloves anytime soon. And instead is planning a career revival at 40!

During a recent media interaction prior to his Abu Dhabi bout on August 3, Ferguson responded to White’s retirement requests, snubbing it without any second thoughts. He said,

“I’m not killing myself to get to 155. I do feel fresher. 155 pounds is closer to my high school wrestling weight, 152 pounds. So you guys do the math.I’m 40 f**king years old… 170 [pounds] is what I won The Ultimate Fighter at. Michael Chiesa won it at 155… I don’t feel like this is gonna be my last fight.”

Tony Ferguson says he doesn't feel like #UFCAbuDhabi will be his last fight: "I want to be here. I don't want to fight for another organization. What am I going to go to BKFC and have Conor work for me again? No." pic.twitter.com/1EBJXv6bab — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 1, 2024

Despite being a massive +525 underdog in Saturday’s contest against Chiesa, Ferguson is oozing confidence, optimistic about losing his losing streak. As a matter of fact, the veteran even issued a stern warning to his opponent, asking him to be at his A-game on Saturday because Tony certainly will be.