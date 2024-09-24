Tony Ferguson Holding Longest UFC Losing Streak Reminds Fans How Fighters ‘Avoided’ Him in His Prime Out of Fear

After losing his last fight to Michael Chiesa, Tony Ferguson half-heartedly threw away one of his gloves in the octagon, hinting at a potential retirement. As a matter of fact, he now holds the longest losing streak in the UFC. But little do the casuals know that the ‘El Cucuy’ was one of the most avoided fighters in his prime, something he recently reminded the fandom.

Taking things to Instagram, ‘The Boogeyman’ posted a clip showing his old college wrestling snap, attached along with a short training video, Exuding the usual swagger, he captioned the post –

“There was a good reason no one wanted to fight me. Avoided/dodged by many for years. Personally I like this version of myself. I’m comfortable wearing other people’s blood.”

In fact, during the height of his career, Tony went on a blitzkrieg, amassing 12 straight wins from 2013 to 2019, capturing the interim lightweight belt. At the time he had submitted a prime Kevin Lee, and obliterated Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, and several others until his body gave up on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

Now, after an indecisive welterweight debut against Chiesa, Ferguson is 0-8 in the promotion, losing against the likes of Paddy Pimblett, King Green, Nate Diaz, etc.

Following his latest loss, Tony rekindled his fiery rivalry after misinterpreting Khabib Nurmagomedov’s message. In fact, ‘El Cucuy’ denounced the undefeated Dagestani after listening to what he had said about him.

Tony goes off on Khabib – “Coward like chicken”

Scheduled a staggering five times by the UFC, Tony vs Khabib is one fight that got away, one that the fandom never got. And it would appear, neither has Tony.

Case in point, following his last UFC outing, Tony in an indecisive moment threw away his glove inside the octagon, possibly hinting at retirement. Reflecting on the same, Khabib wished his rival the very best and chimed in with some kind words.

While Tony seemed to suggest that he was ready for a new chapter, possibly hinting at retirement or a shift in focus, Khabib saw things in a different light, he urged the former interim LW champ to leave the sport for young fighters for good.

I Have The Longest Win Streak In @ufc Lightweight Div At 12” How Good It Felt To Win # Slightly🥷Jaded 💯 Don’t Get Me Wrong T’Was Fun Sharing Wealth W/ Fighters, Believe It’s Past👨‍🎓Time. Let Them Win Enough To Learn All “Tells” ♠️♣️♥️♦️ New📈Game All The Cards # Royal🥇Flush #🕶 pic.twitter.com/9wxBdl2jN5 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 22, 2022

In addition to that, ‘The Eagle’ on the Inspire Me podcast claimed that Ferguson’s only chance of beating him would have been through a “lucky punch”.

This however rubbed off Tony the wrong way and he came out swinging.

“‘Lucky punch’ now… [I] was going to leave you alone but ew… Just couldn’t help it. Ya [fat f*ck]. What a f*cking p*ssy, coward like chicken. Keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. Until further notice, let ol’ fathead know what time it is crew.”

This is kind of pointless, the two never fought and it doesn’t matter why. The fact is, nobody wants to see Tony get hurt anymore. He’s given his life to the sport, nobody, including his biggest detractors want him to offer up his future for good.