Daniel Cormier Schools Buckley, Cites Jon Jones’ Apology for ‘Daddy’ Comment After ‘Bones’ Learnt About DC’s Father’s Murder

UFC veteran, Daniel Cormier, and Joaquin Buckley seem to have have finally buried the hatchet. DC was recently seen sharing a few pieces of advice to the 30-year-old welterweight ahead of his UFC 307 bout. In fact, during the latest iteration of his UFC check-ins, Cormier mentioned his arch nemesis, Jon Jones, and enlightened the welterweight, asking him to be wary of what comes out of his mouth.

Despite the heated rivalry and the genuine animosity between Jones and DC, the Louisiana native recalled the time when ‘Bones’ became a gentleman and put forth his apology via Dana White after remarking on the veteran’s late father.

“One time Jon Jones and I who had the most bitter rival in this thing, one time he said, ‘I’m your f**king daddy,’ right? And then he found out that my father got murdered, he made Dana White message me to talk about that.”

Previously, Buckley and DC had this online back and forth after ‘New Mansa’ took offense to the veteran’s comments on his post-fight McGregor callout.

However, before Buckley’s October 5 bout against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, DC sat him down and educated him, reminding him to be careful of what he says, especially when you talk about a man’s family because you haven’t been in his shoes. Thankfully Buckley understood what the veteran was talking about.

But right now, the 30-year-old is aiming to send Thompson to Karate Combat, eyeing a decisive win against the veteran this weekend.

Buckley aims to send ‘Wonderboy’ to Karate Combat

The former two-division champion recently sat down with the rising welterweight contender as Buckley revealed his goal against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson. In fact, after the fight was announced, Buckley pulled up a sly joke, revealing that he was going to send “Wonderboy” to Karate Combat.

‘New Mansa’ elaborated that he wants to dominate the 41-year-old so thoroughly that when they meet Thompson won’t have any choice but to acknowledge his days of chasing the belt are long gone.

Asserting that it wasn’t about finishing Wonderboy’s career but showing him a different path.

“He don’t want to keep fighting trying to prove himself, especially fighting the younger bucks. I think he’s really going to face the fact and face the reality that once I beat him, this dream that I’ve got, I might as well let that go and become a [Karate Combat] champion. Because I think he can do that. I think he can become a champion in Karate Combat.”

As per Buckley, Thompson’s days of terror are almost over and he intends to prove it to him. Now, Wonderboy is nice enough to get what he’s saying but he’s not nice enough to not offer some serious resistance inside an octagon.